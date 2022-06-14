Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, June 14

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, temperatures reached the mid-90s, and in fact, a few areas actually broke daily records. Today, the heat wave continues, as the upper-level ridge center in the south-central US continues pumping warm air and moisture into our area. As a result, this afternoon, barring a few isolated convective showers, skies will be partly sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-90s again, similar to yesterday. Heat indices could reach the triple-digits, which could cause health problems. So a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of our region until 8 PM. Drink plenty of water, take breaks in air-conditioned places, wear loose, light-colored clothing, and stay indoors this afternoon. After 8 PM, the ridge begins breaking down, allowing a cold front out west to push in. The heat and moisture means plenty of instability, generating a line of showers and thunderstorms that pushes into the northern counties after 8 PM. Some could generate heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail. So the Storm Prediction Center has NCWV under a Slight Risk, i.e. scattered severe storms are possible. So we are watching carefully. The rain moves southeast after midnight, and barring areas hit by thunderstorms, most areas will likely see less than half an inch of rain. After that, expect a calm night, with a mix of clouds and lows in the low-70s. Overall, it’s a stormy evening and warm night. Tomorrow, a few leftover showers might push in during the morning, but by the afternoon, drier air flows in from the northwest. As a result, skies will be mostly sunny, with westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be much cooler than the past few days, with highs in the upper-80s. Still, heat indices could be in the low-90s, so make sure to account for the heat in any plans you have. Overall, tomorrow will be a slightly cooler, nicer end to the workweek. Over the weekend, a high-pressure system brings cooler, drier air into NCWV. As a result, temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with mostly sunny skies. So this weekend will be nice. Next week, we are back in the 80s and 90s, and it’s not until later in the week that more showers and thunderstorms return. In short, today will be hot, with a few storms, the weekend will be nice, and the heat returns next week.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO