Centralia, MO

City of Centralia fights to correct water issues

firesideguard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot everybody smiles when the topics of wastewater basins and slakers are raised in Centralia City Hall. During the June 13 meeting of the Centralia Board of Aldermen’s Public Works and Public Utilities meeting, Mayor Chis Cox, used the phrase,...

www.firesideguard.com

maconhomepress.com

Mayor Pro Tem, Tony Petre comments on Mayor's Resignation

After the Resignation of the Mayor of Macon, Scott Bigham on Wednesday. The Macon County Home Press reached out to the Mayor Pro Tempore Tony Petre as to how the City shall proceed and for comments about the Resignation. The Mayor Pro Tempore is selected by the City Council annually by vote of the Council to “serve out the duties of the mayor, at this point and time”. When asked if there have been any decisions about how the city will fill the position of Mayor, “We have reached out to multiple sources for direction on how we handle this, what I know is, at this point in time, the Mayor Pro Tem takes on the duties as the Mayor until the Council makes an appointment to the position of Mayor.” If the City Council decides to appoint a mayor, “to my understanding, it can be anyone qualified to run of the city office of Mayor.” The next election cycle for Mayor is in 2026. When asked if this discussion would be made in open Council “to the best of my knowledge. That does not fall into any of allowable closed-session purposes”. So, it will be in open public discussion. This will be addressed in the next regular council meeting; they may hold a special council meeting in the next few days to get council involved after they have gathered information to address it in the next regular council meeting.
MACON COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Roadside Pollinator Program generates buzz in Columbia

The intersection where Katie Russell’s parents live sits atop a hill off North Providence Road. This spring, she said, plants have grown tall enough to make it almost impossible to see oncoming traffic. “When it’s daylight outside, anytime you go to pull out of that particular intersection you can’t...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefigthers put out an apartment fire east of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District firefighters were on the scene of a house fire just east of Columbia. Online dispatch records show Boone County firefighters responded to the scene on Interstate 70 drive northeast around 6:15 p.m. An ABC 17 News crew was on scene and reported four fire trucks, three Boone County The post Firefigthers put out an apartment fire east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Juneteenth 2022 – Things to do in Columbia

Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Overnight storms cause damage to residences in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Severe storms woke up many people in Mexico as they moved through around 4 a.m. this Friday morning. The storms woke up Mexico resident Bertha Long. "There was this big boom and I just jumped straight up," Long said. "It did really scare me and I didn't know what was going on."
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Moberly Correctional Center garden will provide fresh vegetables to inmates

MOBERLY - A garden planted by Moberly Correctional Center inmates will help provide fresh vegetables to those incarcerated. The garden is part of a project to reform prisons across the United States. Missouri is one of five states that is involved with the Prison Research and Innovation Network, also known as PRIN.
MOBERLY, MO
maconhomepress.com

Governor Parson Signs House Bill 2005, Expanding Property Rights Protections in Missouri

Governor Parson Signs House Bill 2005, Expanding Property Rights Protections in Missouri. (JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – During the Missouri Cattlemen's Association's annual Steak Fry Dinner, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 2005 into law. HB 2005 expands protections under the law for Missouri's farm and ranch families in certain eminent domain proceedings.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT IN COOPER COUNTY

On the evening of Monday, June 13, a Cooper County deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation traveling north on Highway 87 near the city limits of Boonville. A release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class says the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which failed to yield and fled from the deputy. The vehicle continued north into the city limits of Boonville at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the vehicle lost control and came to a stop in the 1000 block of 3rd street.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

An HBCU in Predominantly White Surroundings

Lincoln University, located in central Missouri, is a historically Black college with a student body that is now 40 percent white. — Lincoln University. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When John Moseley, the president of Lincoln University, recently discussed his vision of the Missouri institution with a local newspaper, he described the college as having dual identities. He noted that it’s a historically Black university, founded by Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War, that draws Black students from a handful of major metropolitan areas around the country. He also described it as a “regional” university rooted in Jefferson City, the state capital on the banks of the Missouri River in the heart of the Show-Me State and a predominantly white area, which has led to a student body that is about 40 percent white.
MISSOURI STATE

