Fire and Police departments will also receive new equipment this year. Commissioners on Tuesday approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget for the town of Lake Waccamaw. The General Fund is $1,327,146, and the Water and Sewer Fund is $1,284,592. Sanitation comes in at $270,768. The current budget will maintain the tax rate at $.20 per $100. Residents will also not see extra fees this year.

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO