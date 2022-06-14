ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Developers Are Investing In Neighborhoods Through DEI Commitments And Affordable Housing

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
A new generation of Black developers is working to reshape several cities by focusing on how their deals will benefit underserved communities. The New York Times reports Black developers are creating affordable housing, opportunities for businesses owned by women, and minority groups in Philadelphia, Chicago and other cities. The...

George Manosis
4d ago

wow what about every other developer who needs to suffer and get to the place they need ???so if your Latino , white, Chinese, there nothing for you go pound sans ???? this is racism at its best everybody should be equal doesn't matter if you're black or white or Chinese or Latin give everybody a chance

5
Larry Davis
3d ago

they are NIT INVESTING when they use government funds to "revitalize" their run down hoods!! We are ALL paying for this "temporary" and wasteful spending!!

BUCKSCO.Today

Millennials, Center City’s Saviors, Fled the Pandemic to the Burbs; Many May Not Return

Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Barcade Opening 2nd Philly Outpost in Historic Center City Building

Barcade is taking to Center City to open its second Philadelphia outpost, which the New York-based company aims to debut by early 2023, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The hybrid bar-and-arcade concept is headed to the historic three-story Hale Building at 1326 Chestnut St., which dates back to the late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Residential tower replaces Virgin Hotel in proposal for South Broad Street development

The corner of South Broad and Lombard streets has long been eyed for redevelopment as a prime Center City intersection that remains relatively underutilized. One of the complications of planning for the lots at 500-10 South Broad Street is the presence of the historic District Health Center One on an adjacent lot. Built in 1960, the three-story property was given historic protection in 2017, nominated by the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia for its "distinctly space-age design" and status as a mid-century symbol of "progressive health care reforms."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia. Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list. A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

3 High Profile Infrastructure Projects Would Transform Our Region

There are infrastructure projects out there that could transform the Greater Philadelphia region, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. With $1 trillion available in federal infrastructure investment funds, now is the time to put some of those projects into action. A panel of leaders from the region’s transportation and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Get Fresh Daily Juneteenth With Plant-Based BBQ In West Philadelphia Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get Fresh Daily will be celebrating the second annual Juneteenth BBQ this Sunday. The nonprofit transformed a portion of the Global Leadership Academy Campus, creating a teaching and learning garden for students and the community. This weekend’s plant-based cookout will showcase a DJ and dance party. The space is also meant to be a respite and destination for wellness. The organizers say Freedom Greens and Garden is a perfect tie-in to the Juneteenth celebration and all the food has been donated by local organizations. “We’re celebrating our right to be well. Our right to come together in community, to be healthy and really providing a space for people of color in this neighborhood who don’t necessarily have this type of access. To provide with a space to say you are deserving of this and this is the hub for that,” Get Fresh Daily’s Jiana Murdic said. The plant-based BBQ will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 52nd Street and Malcolm X Park, right where the parade ends. While everything is free, donations are welcome and will go toward running the program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

David Lynch's former Fairmount row home up for sale

Before filmmaker David Lynch made a name for himself in Hollywood, he spent a formative period in Philadelphia where he met his first wife, had his first child and discovered his love for making movies. Now, the one-bedroom row home at 2494 Aspen St. in Fairmount is on sale for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PLANetizen

Philadelphia Launches Plan To Redesign Ben Franklin Parkway

“Philadelphia Parks & Recreation on Tuesday announced the Reimagine the Benjamin Franklin Parkway planning effort, a collaboration between Parks & Rec, the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, & Sustainability, and international design firm Design Workshop.” According to an article by Maria Pulcinella for WHYY, the city is calling on the public to provide feedback that will inform future plans.
biznewspost.com

Concealed Carry Skyrockets Among Philadelphia Women

Concealed carry is skyrocketing among Philadelphia women as the city’s crime wave continues to surge. CBS Philly reports, “Philadelphia gun violence … is leading to a sharp increase in female gun owners.”. They noted that women began flooding into concealed carry classes as crime rose last year....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

The African American Museum in Philadelphia adds new event to Juneteenth program lineup

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) has announced that Bobby Seale, African-American political activist and co-founder and national chairman of the Black Panther Party, will visit the museum for a live discussion to mark Juneteenth. The event, “An Evening Conservation with Bobby Seale,” will take place on June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Museum and is FREE and open to the public. The discussion will be led by Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia Chapter, NAACP, and publisher of The Philadelphia Sun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Your Guide to Events Honoring Juneteenth in the Philly Area

June 19 marks Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. Check out the events going on and the several places you can celebrate freedom and liberty on both the federal holiday, and the days surrounding it, in the Philadelphia region. The History of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia's finest grapple with growing strains of service

"Your body is your combat chassis." Those were the words of my good friend Rob Lively, a veteran of over 1,000 combat missions for an elite unit of the Army. When Rob speaks to audiences, with a command presence that is born from a career spent defending our country, one is remiss not to listen. Yet, in this case, Lively is not talking about capturing a high-value terrorist target or rescuing civilians from an airplane hijacking. Lively is instead talking about how one has a choice to make each morning when they wake up. A choice that is under a person's own control.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
arizonasuntimes.com

Commentary: It’s Time to Impeach Larry Krasner

Philadelphia is in a crime crisis, and District Attorney Larry Krasner has been willfully derelict in doing anything to stop it. Since he will not stand up for the people of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by enforcing the laws to keep people safe, we will. Thomas Paine once...
Black Enterprise

