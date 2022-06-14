Black Developers Are Investing In Neighborhoods Through DEI Commitments And Affordable Housing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get Fresh Daily will be celebrating the second annual Juneteenth BBQ this Sunday. The nonprofit transformed a portion of the Global Leadership Academy Campus, creating a teaching and learning garden for students and the community. This weekend’s plant-based cookout will showcase a DJ and dance party. The space is also meant to be a respite and destination for wellness. The organizers say Freedom Greens and Garden is a perfect tie-in to the Juneteenth celebration and all the food has been donated by local organizations. “We’re celebrating our right to be well. Our right to come together in community, to be healthy and really providing a space for people of color in this neighborhood who don’t necessarily have this type of access. To provide with a space to say you are deserving of this and this is the hub for that,” Get Fresh Daily’s Jiana Murdic said. The plant-based BBQ will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 52nd Street and Malcolm X Park, right where the parade ends. While everything is free, donations are welcome and will go toward running the program.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO