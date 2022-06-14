ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Werner Herzog's new novel is a story of the jungle and obsession and delusion

By Interviews
NPR
 3 days ago

Renowned filmmaker Werner Herzog has published his first novel, and the story behind it starts in 1997. Herzog was in Tokyo to direct an opera, and his hosts informed him that the Japanese emperor might be open to meeting him. WERNER HERZOG: When this was reported to me, I...

www.npr.org

HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Michael Pollan's 'How To Change Your Mind' Coming Soon To Netflix: Documentary Based On Psychedelics Best Seller

The freshest news traversing many of the major institutions, researchers' and activists’ accounts on Twitter is the recent release of a docu-series based on writer Michael Pollan’s 2018 book “How To Change Your Mind: What the science of psychedelics teaches us about consciousness, dying, addiction, depression, and transcendence.”
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Why Nicolas Cage is one of the most fascinating actors working today

Keith Phipps is a writer who has worked for the AV Club and the Dissolve. He specializes mainly in pop culture, making him a natural fit for the show. Keith just wrote his first book. It's called Age of Cage: Four Decades of Hollywood Through One Singular Career. The subject of the book is, the one and only Nicolas Cage.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Why Vincent Chin matters today, 40 years after his death

Forty years ago this weekend, a killing started a movement. Helen Zia remembers opening the newspaper in Detroit and seeing a story about a Chinese American man who had been beaten to death with a baseball bat. HELEN ZIA: What jumped out at me was the picture that accompanied that...
DETROIT, MI
The Atlantic

Life, Literature, This Moment of June

In Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway, as Clarissa Dalloway runs errands throughout London, the narration takes note of the sensory feast that she encounters: “the swing, tramp, and trudge” of urban life; “the bellow and the uproar” of music, yelling, cars, buses, and an airplane overhead. Clarissa famously revels in “life; London; this moment of June.” In the novel, “the city is full of people moving as an ecstatically amoebic organism,” Megan Garber writes, and this phenomenon is heightened by the warm day, which brings people from different classes and professions out into the street.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Filipino archivist races to protect history of abuses ahead of Marcos presidency

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Carmelo Crisanto, executive director of the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission, about racing to archive human rights abuses in the Philippines. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. Filipino archivist Chuck Crisanto is in a race against time. He's racing to preserve records of human rights abuses during...
SOCIETY
NPR

Review: 'The Old Man' is worth watching for Jeff Bridges' performance

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges returns to series TV for the first time in a long while. In the FX series "The Old Man," he plays a senior citizen with some surprises up his sleeve. It's based on a novel by Thomas Perry and debuts tonight. NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans says the drama, though sometimes predictable, is elevated by a top-notch cast.
MOVIES
NPR

Estefan and Garcia play parents 'of the Bride' in new adaptation of classic film

ADRIA ARJONA: (As Sofia Herrera) I'm engaged. GLORIA ESTEFAN: (As Ingrid Herrera) Oh. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Congratulations. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FATHER OF THE BRIDE") ANDY GARCIA: (As Billy Herrera) You proposed to him. ARJONA: (As Sofia Herrera) Mmm hmm. GARCIA: (As Billy Herrera) He didn't propose to you.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Navajo mystery series ‘Dark Winds’ seeks true storytelling

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin are the big names behind “Dark Winds,” but they’re not the most important. That distinction belongs to the Native American creators and actors who ensured the AMC mystery series rings true to the Native experience and enduring culture, which largely has been snubbed or recklessly caricatured by Hollywood.
TV SERIES
NPR

Elon Musk addresses Twitter staff about free speech, remote work, layoffs and aliens

Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees on Thursday for the first time since striking a deal to buy the social network for $44 billion. The billionaire Tesla CEO touched on a wide range of subjects, from his ideas for improving Twitter's finances to the platform's rules about speech to musings about life, the universe and the existence of aliens, according to a person who listened.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Bloater by Rosemary Tonks review – 1960s gem rescued from obscurity

The poet, novelist and critic Rosemary Tonks vanished from public life in the mid-1970s after publishing six novels and two acclaimed collections of poetry, leading to fevered speculation about her fate. She had converted to fundamentalist Christianity and lived as a recluse in Bournemouth until her death in 2014, visiting public libraries with the intention of destroying as many copies of her literary works as possible. Fortunately, her writing has survived, championed by admirers such as Neil Astley of Bloodaxe Books, who in turn brought her to the attention of Stewart Lee, who has written the introduction to this new edition of her 1968 novel The Bloater, back in print for the first time in half a century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Why the Art World Descends on a Small German City Once Every Five Years

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, the international art world once again descended on Kassel, Germany, for this year’s edition of Documenta, a recurring art exhibition that holds considerable influence for artists, curators, dealers, critics, and more. Curated by the Indonesian collective ruangrupa, the offerings are set to be offbeat and experimental, and what exactly the exhibition holds is still unfolding. But what is Documenta, and why does the art world care about it so much? Below is a guide to one of the world’s most storied art exhibitions, its many controversies, and the many oddities that have come with...
MUSEUMS

