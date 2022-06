High gas prices and soaring inflation are reducing road trips by 272 miles. North Carolina families planning road trips will travel 48% less distance on average. A survey of 3,023 road trippers by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com has revealed the extent to which soaring gas prices and rising inflation will affect families’ vacation plans this summer. North Carolinians surveyed say their usual summer road trips will effectively be cut by almost half (by 48%). Usually each average roadtrip is 568 miles, however, this summer the average is expected to be 296 miles (272 miles less). This is equivalent to driving as far as Petersburg (VA), and back. And it is not only roadtrippers who are altering their summer vacation plans. Car rentals have had one of the largest price hikes, at around 40% more expensive than the average over the previous decade. Coupled with price increases in line with summer travel demand, those vacationing over summer are likely looking to dedicate fewer finances towards fuel and travel.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO