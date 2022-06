Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball squared off with Fort Madison in a doubleheader Thursday night. Ella McNamee pitched 2.2 innings in Game 1, allowing 4 runs with 3 earned. Emma Starr was 1 for 1 with a sacrifice. The Panthers were defeated in Game 1 by a score of 12-0. Madison Helling pitched 6 innings in Game 2 for Mount Pleasant, allowing 15 runs with 8 earned. Jersey Beachy went 1 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Emma Starr was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Mount Pleasant was defeated by a score of 15-6 in Game 2. Panther Softball will be back on the field tonight when they go on the road to take on Holy Trinity Catholic. The first game is set to begin at 5:00 PM with the second to follow at 7:00 PM.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO