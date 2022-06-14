A dynamic duo of cells identified in lung blood vessels: Scientists identify subtypes of lung endothelial cells that promote inflammation, regeneration

Melanocortin 4 receptor gene-knockout (MC4R-KO) mice are known to develop obesity with a high-fat diet. Meanwhile, daisaikoto, one of Kampo medicines, is a drug that is expected to have therapeutic effects on obesity. Here, we report the efficacy of daisaikoto in MC4R-KO mice. Eight-week-old MC4R-KO male mice (n"‰="‰12) were divided into three groups as follows: the SD group, which is fed with a standard diet; the HFD group, fed a high-fat diet; and the DSK group, fed with a high-fat diet containing 10% of daisaikoto. After the four-week observation period, mice in each group were sacrificed and samples were collected. The body weights at 12Â weeks were significantly higher in the HFD group than in the other groups, indicating that daisaikoto significantly reduced body weight gain and fat deposition of the liver. The metabolome analysis indicated that degradation of triglycerides and fatty acid oxidation in the liver were enhanced by daisaikoto administration. In MC4R-KO mice, the cytoplasm and uncoupling protein 1 expression of brown adipose tissue was decreased; however, it was reversed in the DSK group. In conclusion, daisaikoto has potentially improved fatty liver and obesity, making it a useful therapeutic agent for obesity and fatty liver.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO