A dynamic duo of cells identified in lung blood vessels: Scientists identify subtypes of lung endothelial cells that promote inflammation, regeneration

 3 days ago

Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have analyzed gene expression data from more than 35,000 blood vessel cells from the lungs of mice and identified two subtypes. One subtype, which they call immune endothelial cells, or immuneECs, preferentially expressed more genes involved in inflammation and the regulation of...

Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New mapping technique helps scientists run circles around cancer by revealing roots of esophagus and stomach cancers

Rampant inflammation has long been linked to cancer but exactly how it pushes healthy cells to transform into malignant ones has remained a mystery. Now, scientists at Van Andel Institute have found one culprit behind this connection: oxidative stress, a process that disrupts the genetic code by damaging DNA. The findings, published in Science Advances, provide crucial new insights into the roles of inflammation and oxidative stress in certain cancers and offers new opportunities for potential prevention strategies.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
Study finds strong association between prediabetes and heart attack risk

Prediabetes appears to be a strong independent risk factor for heart attacks, according to a new study presented Saturday, June 11 at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough...
ATLANTA, GA
Nature.com

Single-cell transcriptomic analysis of neuroepithelial cells and other cell types of the gills of zebrafish (Danio rerio) exposed to hypoxia

The fish gill is a multifunctional organ involved in numerous physiological processes, such as gas exchange and sensing of hypoxia by respiratory chemoreceptors, called neuroepithelial cells (NECs). Many studies have focused on zebrafish (Danio rerio) to investigate the structure, function and development of the gills, yet the transcriptomic profile of most gill cells remains obscure. We present the results of a comprehensive transcriptomic analysis of the gills of zebrafish using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA"seq). Gill cells from ETvmat2:EGFP zebrafish were individually labelled before scRNA"seq library construction using 10Ã— Genomics Chromium technology. 12,819 cells were sequenced with an average depth of over 27,000 reads per cell. We identified a median of 485 genes per cell and 16 cell clusters, including NECs, neurons, pavement cells, endothelial cells and mitochondrion-rich cells. The identity of NECs was confirmed by expression of slc18a2, encoding the vesicular monoamine transporter, Vmat2. Highly differentially-expressed genes in NECs included tph1a, encoding tryptophan hydroxylase, sv2 (synaptic vesicle protein), and proteins implicated in O2 sensing (ndufa4l2a, cox8al and epas1a). In addition, NECs and neurons expressed genes encoding transmembrane receptors for serotonergic, cholinergic or dopaminergic neurotransmission. Differential expression analysis showed a clear shift in the transcriptome of NECs following 14Â days of acclimation to hypoxia. NECs in the hypoxia group showed high expression of genes involved in cell cycle control and proliferation. The present article provides a complete cell atlas for the zebrafish gill and serves as a platform for future studies investigating the molecular biology and physiology of this organ.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

A Dynamic Duo of Cells Identified in Lung Blood Vessels

CHICAGO, IL
Nature.com

Daisaikoto improves fatty liver and obesity in melanocortin-4 receptor gene-deficient mice via the activation of brown adipose tissue

Melanocortin 4 receptor gene-knockout (MC4R-KO) mice are known to develop obesity with a high-fat diet. Meanwhile, daisaikoto, one of Kampo medicines, is a drug that is expected to have therapeutic effects on obesity. Here, we report the efficacy of daisaikoto in MC4R-KO mice. Eight-week-old MC4R-KO male mice (n"‰="‰12) were divided into three groups as follows: the SD group, which is fed with a standard diet; the HFD group, fed a high-fat diet; and the DSK group, fed with a high-fat diet containing 10% of daisaikoto. After the four-week observation period, mice in each group were sacrificed and samples were collected. The body weights at 12Â weeks were significantly higher in the HFD group than in the other groups, indicating that daisaikoto significantly reduced body weight gain and fat deposition of the liver. The metabolome analysis indicated that degradation of triglycerides and fatty acid oxidation in the liver were enhanced by daisaikoto administration. In MC4R-KO mice, the cytoplasm and uncoupling protein 1 expression of brown adipose tissue was decreased; however, it was reversed in the DSK group. In conclusion, daisaikoto has potentially improved fatty liver and obesity, making it a useful therapeutic agent for obesity and fatty liver.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Progressive aortic stiffness in aging C57Bl/6 mice displays altered contractile behaviour and extracellular matrix changes

Aortic stiffness is a hallmark of cardiovascular disease, but its pathophysiology remains incompletely understood. This study presents an in-dept characterization of aortic aging in male C57Bl/6 mice (2"“24 months). Cardiovascular measurements include echocardiography, blood pressure measurement, and ex vivo organ chamber experiments. In vivo and ex vivo aortic stiffness increases with age, and precede the development of cardiac hypertrophy and peripheral blood pressure alterations. Contraction-independent stiffening (due to extracellular matrix changes) is pressure-dependent. Contraction-dependent aortic stiffening develops through heightened Î±1-adrenergic contractility, aberrant voltage-gated calcium channel function, and altered vascular smooth muscle cell calcium handling. Endothelial dysfunction is limited to a modest decrease in sensitivity to acetylcholine-induced relaxation with age. Our findings demonstrate that progressive arterial stiffening in C57Bl/6 mice precedes associated cardiovascular disease. Aortic aging is due to changes in extracellular matrix and vascular smooth muscle cell signalling, and not to altered endothelial function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Inflammation: What to Expect

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It occurs when the immune system, which normally protects you, malfunctions and starts to attack your healthy cells. RA mainly attacks the synovium (the lining of the joints), but it can cause inflammation (painful swelling) in other body parts. RA will...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Flow cytometry based platelet activation markers and state of inflammation among subjects with type 2 diabetes with and without depression

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) are highly disabling disorders associated with a multitude of vascular complications. Platelets are known to play a role in the pathogenesis of vascular complications in both T2DM and MDD. These complications could increase in patients with comorbid diabetes and depression. To quantify and compare flow cytometry based platelet activation markers and the inflammatory state between individuals of diabetes with depression, individuals of diabetes without depression and healthy controls. Out of 114 participants, each study group contained 38 participants in diabetic group, diabetics with depression group and matched control group. Diabetes was diagnosed with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) criteria. Screening of MDD was done with Patient Health Questionnaire 2 (PHQ2) and severity of depression assessed with Hamilton Depression Rating (HAM-D) scale. Platelet markers CD41, CD42b, CD62P and CD63 were assayed using flow cytometer. Platelet count, surface expression of platelet activation markers CD62P and CD63, hs-CRP, insulin and HOMA-IR score differed significantly between the groups. Post hoc analysis showed significantly high CD63 expression in patients with comorbid diabetes and depression compared to those having diabetes without depression. Patients with comorbid diabetes and depression have enhanced platelet hyperactivation and a pro inflammatory state which increases susceptibility to vascular complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

PAQR3 depletion accelerates diabetic wound healing by promoting angiogenesis through inhibiting STUB1-mediated PPARÎ³ degradation

The pathogenesis of diabetic wounds is closely associated with the dysregulation of macrophage polarization. However, the underlying mechanism remains poorly understood. In this study, we aimed to investigate the potential effects of PAQR3 (progestin and adipoQ receptor 3) silencing in accelerating diabetic wound healing. We showed that PAQR3 silencing promoted skin wound healing and angiogenesis in diabetic mice, which was accompanied by enhanced M2 macrophage polarization and elevated expression of PPARÎ³ (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor Î³). PAQR3 silencing also promoted M2 polarization and increased PPARÎ³ protein level in PMA-treated THP-1 cells. Moreover, knockdown of PAQR3 in macrophages enhanced the migration of HaCaT cells and tube formation of HUVECs. The ubiquitination of PPARÎ³ protein in macrophages was repressed by PAQR3 silencing. STUB1 (STIP1 homology and U-box-containing protein 1) binds with the PPARÎ³ protein to mediate PPARÎ³ ubiquitination and degradation in macrophages, which was impaired by PAQR3 silencing. The PPARÎ³ inhibitor, GW9662, or STUB1 overexpression abrogated the enhanced M2 macrophage polarization induced by PAQR3 silencing. Therefore, these findings demonstrates that PAQR3 silencing accelerates diabetic wound healing by promoting M2 macrophage polarization and angiogenesis, which is mediated by the inhibition of STUB1-mediated PPARÎ³ protein ubiquitination and degradation.
CANCER
LiveScience

Mini-brains show how common drug freezes cell division in the womb, causing birth defects

Valproic acid — a drug commonly used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder — can cause birth defects and developmental disorders if taken during pregnancy, but the reason why has long been a mystery. Now, in a study using mice and human tissue, scientists discovered that the medication locks some embryonic cells into a suspended state where they can't properly grow or divide.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Targeting a specific protein in smooth muscle cells may dramatically reduce atherosclerotic plaque formation

A new study shows targeting a protein in smooth muscle cells can block and decrease buildup of atherosclerotic plaque in mouse models, according to researchers with UTHealth Houston. The study was published today in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology. Atherosclerosis is a common condition that develops when plaque builds up...
HOUSTON, TX
Nature.com

Mebendazole, an anti-helminth drug, suppresses inflammation, oxidative stress and injury in a mouse model of ulcerative colitis

Mebendazole (MBZ) is an efficacious anthelmintic with known anti-inflammatory and fibrinolytic properties. In this study, we aimed to explore the protective effects of this FDA-approved drug against DSS-induced colitis in a murine model either alone or in combination with Sulfasalazine (SSZ), a standard therapy for ulcerative colitis. We found that MBZ significantly improved colitis disease activity index as assessed by changes in body weight, degree of stool consistency, rectal bleeding, and prolapse. We also found that MBZ ameliorated the colon histopathological score by attenuating crypt loss, mucosal damage, and inflammation score in colitis tissues. Similarly, DSS-induced colon shortening, colon weight loss, and increase in spleen weight were all abrogated in the presence of MBZ. Moreover, MBZ decreased inflammation, possibly by reducing oxidative stress markers, suppressing inflammatory cell infiltration, and down-regulation of inflammatory genes in colon tissues. Furthermore, MBZ potently reduced fibrosis by decreasing collagen deposition and down-regulating pro-fibrotic genes including Col 1a1 and Col 1a2 in colitis tissue homogenates. In conclusion, our study showed that this broad-spectrum anthelminthic could be repurposed as a novel therapy for ulcerative colitis without any observed side effects, however, regarding the concerns about the potential toxicity of MBZ in UC patients, future experiments on MBZ therapy in other models of UC is needed to completely address the toxicity concerns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

