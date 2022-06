During a public meeting intended to teach neighbors about the Dallas Public Facility Corporation, only one project was on neighbors’ minds: The Standard Shoreline. The office of District 9 City Council member Paula Blackmon hosted two meetings to educate community members about the PFC, which is a tool the City of Dallas and other entities can use to increase the availability of affordable housing. A recording of the first meeting is available here. The second meeting was held June 15 at Harry Stone Recreation Center.

