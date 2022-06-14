ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III will never “lie down” in Carrie’s battle with Jabonte Williams – NFL Sports

Cover picture for the articleEnglewood, Colorado- Denver Broncos Run back Melvin Gordon III I believe most people have already specified Jabon Williams As the top back of the team, but Gordon said on Monday he wasn’t ready or happy to give up his chances at work. “I said [Broncos general manager George...

ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Russell Wilson’s response to question on long-term future will fire up Denver fans

The Denver Broncos’ outlook for their future got a massive shove in the right direction when they traded for future Hall of Fame quarterback, Russell Wilson. Denver had been stuck in NFL purgatory, at best, ever since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset. But just like that, adding Wilson has immediately pushed them into Super Bowl contention, according to odds on FanDuel.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”
DENVER, CO
Gordon not ready to relinquish star running role in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Two things that Melvin Gordon III never concedes are his starting running back job and his vacation time. Despite skipping the Broncos’ OTAs after returning to Denver on a one-year, $2.5 million contract this spring, Gordon said at mandatory minicamp this week he won’t abdicate his starting job to second-year running back Javonte Williams.
Melvin Gordon has a great perspective on Broncos' running back competition

The Denver Broncos plan to use a running back rotation this year just like they did last year, with Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams sharing touches. One of the two backs will be listed as a starter on the depth chart, though, and one of them will be leaned on for important situations. While both backs will get plenty of touches, they’re still set to compete to be the official RB1 in Denver.
AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills DT Ed Oliver thinks that the addition of OLB Von Miller will help free himself up on the defensive line. “I will play on the other side, you all go over there and block him, I will go on the other side. It will be good not only for me but the defense as a whole. He is a big time player so they will key in on him and it will take attention off me. It will help me,” Oliver said, via Brian Chojnacki of WGRZ.com.
