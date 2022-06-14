ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When a tree falls in a neighborhood, where does it go?

By Logan Rude
Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — When a tree falls in a residential neighborhood, it definitely makes a sound, but what happens to it after? Officials with Madison’s Streets Division say it gets turned into mulch. Twigs, branches and entire trees littered Madison’s streets Monday after a strong storm system...

