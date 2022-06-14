When a tree falls in a neighborhood, where does it go?

The Platteville City Council has decided to put nearly $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the city’s inclusive playground after project bids exceeded previous estimates. Council members made the unanimous decision at their regular meeting during which two contracts were awarded for the project to be located in Smith Park. A report says the first contract was awarded to M. Jolma, of Ashland, for about $2.3 million for playground equipment and other park-related projects. A second contract, for about $233,000, was awarded to J2 Construction of Platteville for an accessible bathroom remodel and additional playground equipment. Officials hope to have work on the project start in July and have the project completed in November.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO