Stars’ Most Viral Food Moments: Kendall Jenner’s Cucumber Cutting, Michael Buble’s Corn on the Cob and More

When it comes to cuisine, everyone is entitled to their own tastes. For celebrities, however, their relationship with food will go viral if deemed out of the ordinary enough — or just plain out of touch.

Kendall Jenner made headlines and inspired countless memes when she awkwardly chopped up a cucumber on a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians . The model held the knife close to her fingers with her arms crossed over one another, leaving her hand at a weird angle. Despite mom Kris Jenner offering to have their personal chef slice the cuke for her, Kendall insisted on doing it herself — though she did admit that she has trouble cutting vegetables. The moment sparked such an intense fan reaction that the reality star got upset about the attention.

“She’s, like, not happy [about the video],” Khloé Kardashian revealed later that month on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, but quickly put her sister in her place . “I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f—king cucumber. The world is good because … how can you be this f—king perfect? She has the perfect life.”

Kendall is far from the only Kardashian whose food habits have caused a fan frenzy. In June 2022, Kim Kardashian ’s role as the Chief Taste Consultant at Beyond Meat was called into question when she appeared to not actually eat any of the food in the ad she shared via Instagram. (She later debunked this , however, by posting a blooper reel to the platform that showed her taking bites out of all the different items.)

Kourtney Kardashian , for her part, actually earned praise for her viral dressing hack. She is known for her signature salad shake — when she vigorously tosses her salad in a container to perfectly mix up the dressing and vegetables.

In addition to the Kardashian family, one of the most memorable celeb food moments of all time belongs to Michael Bublé , who went viral in 2016 after he was photographed eating a corn on the cob vertically . He took a bite from the top, like an ice cream cone.

The “Sway With Me” singer later took to Facebook to joke about the situation .

"This is vegetable harassment !!! What I do with my Cobb is nobody's business,” he joked alongside the viral photo. “‪#‎mesocorny‬ ‪#‎I‬❤paparazzi ‪#‎shuckme‬.”

Keep scrolling for stars’ most eye-opening eating habits: