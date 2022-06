A run-off election between Democratic candidates Hiram EM Davis and Maryann Blake for the County Council At Large seat will be held on June 28. Early voting begins on June 22, 23, 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The run-off for this particular democratic seat is for voters who voted in the democratic primary. Also eligible to vote in the run-offs, are voters who did not vote in either primary held on June 14th. Voters who previously voted must stay with the same party.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO