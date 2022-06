Ability to have somebody to tell your story to is so important…it says: ‘I was here.’…”. “How do we celebrate Juneteenth?” I asked my great aunt. Her smile beams. She tells the story of a big-eyed little girl, with a dashing smile as she races to the bay. It’s the roaring twenties and all the kids are in a flurry to see the river boat. Atop is a jazz favorite, the Dixieland Band, radiating the night as it serenades the whole town in epic sway. Galveston is at its finest this Juneteenth. People of all ages dance together, and enjoy delicious BBQ, watermelon, Nehi soda water, and homemade ice cream. The little girl clasps the leathery hand of her grandfather with great excitement as the three day celebration ensues.

