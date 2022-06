Big Al and King George… does it get any better? A few years back, some of country music’s finest came together to honor their colleagues during the 2017 ACM Honors night. Eric Church, Reba, and Willie Nelson were just some of the names to be recognized, and Ol’ George was presented with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award. Among those performers paying tribute to George, the great Alan Jackson. Performing a couple of ’80s country masterpieces, Alan tipped the cap to […] The post Alan Jackson Honors George Strait With Tribute Performance Of “The Fireman” & “Marina del Rey” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO