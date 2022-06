Artist in Residence, Joseph Ovalle, invites residents to stop by the Salem Library on Thursday, June 16, to have a 3-D image made of their face. He will be there from noon to 3 p.m. Those who participate will be able to pick up the finished product prior to the artist in residence Open Studio on Friday, June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.. The studio is located at 43 Public Square and will be open from 6 to 8 p.m that evening for the Open Studio event.

SALEM, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO