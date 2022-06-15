Hall residents sore as gas prices soar

Drivers buy gasoline Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the QT on Jesse Jewell Parkway. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gainesville residents are still feeling the pain at the pump, as gas prices have risen to $4.50 in the city, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

“It is really bad,” said Lilina Perez, a mother of three in Gainesville. “Yesterday I pumped $30. Today, I’m pumping $30 again.”

The national average hit $5 a gallon June 13, according to the American Automobile Association, the highest price since AAA began collecting data in 2000. The national average for a gallon of gas surged 58 cents in the past month and $1.94 in the past year.

A number of factors are converging to drive gas prices higher, but one of the biggest is the price of crude oil. The per-barrel price has risen to $120, according to AAA, nearly double the price last August. Crude oil accounted for 60% of the price of gas as of April, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, up from about 50% in April of last year and 25% in April 2020.

Another cause of rising gas prices is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. After the invasion, Biden banned Russia oil imports, which accounted for about 8% of U.S. oil imports last year.

Some people are skeptical, though.

James Robertson fills up Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the QT on Jesse Jewell Parkway. Robertson recently returned from Orlando, Fl. where he said he paid $4.80 per gallon for gas. - photo by Scott Rogers

“Putin ain’t got nothing to do with these gas prices,” said Bruce Blount, 48, a construction worker who lives in Cleveland.

He blamed President Joe Biden’s domestic energy policies and said we need to “bring the pipeline back.”

Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021. It was designed to carry 830,000 barrels of oil a day.

That may sound like a lot, but experts say it would have been a drop in the bucket for U.S. demand, according to the Associated Press. The U.S. used nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day last year.

Gas prices won’t start to drop, Blount said, until “we get rid of what’s in that White House.”

Similarly, James Robertson said the U.S. isn’t tapping into its reserves.

“We could pump it right out of Louisiana,” he said. “We could pump it off the coast of Florida. We could pump it off the coast of California. We can go to Alaska and get oil.”

Biden has tapped U.S. oil reserves several times during his presidency.

Gas prices continue to rise Tuesday, June 14, 2022, despite Georgia being one of the lowest in the U.S. - photo by Scott Rogers

Robertson said his recent drive back from a cruise in Orlando, Florida, cost him $170.

“We didn’t expect gas to be this price eight months ago when we planned for a cruise,” he said.

When he bought his Chevy Silverado truck in 2016, he said it cost him $86 to fill up his tank. “I put $100 in there right now, and I got three-quarters of a tank, if that,” he said.

But simply driving less isn’t an option for some.

Perez, the mother of three, said, “it’s hard for me to not drive, because I got to go to work, and I got to do errands.”

Blount drives a lot for work, as well as doctor’s visits from Cleveland to Gainesville, but he’s doing small things to cut back on gas.

When his wife goes to the grocery store, he said, she stocks up.

When will gas prices improve?

“That’s the million-dollar question,” Waiters said, adding that as long as the war rages on in Ukraine, people will likely be feeling the pain at the pump.