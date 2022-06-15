ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

Hall residents sore as gas prices soar

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOhN6_0gAwYCjL00
Drivers buy gasoline Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the QT on Jesse Jewell Parkway. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gainesville residents are still feeling the pain at the pump, as gas prices have risen to $4.50 in the city, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

“It is really bad,” said Lilina Perez, a mother of three in Gainesville. “Yesterday I pumped $30. Today, I’m pumping $30 again.”

The national average hit $5 a gallon June 13, according to the American Automobile Association, the highest price since AAA began collecting data in 2000. The national average for a gallon of gas surged 58 cents in the past month and $1.94 in the past year.

A number of factors are converging to drive gas prices higher, but one of the biggest is the price of crude oil. The per-barrel price has risen to $120, according to AAA, nearly double the price last August. Crude oil accounted for 60% of the price of gas as of April, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, up from about 50% in April of last year and 25% in April 2020.

Another cause of rising gas prices is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. After the invasion, Biden banned Russia oil imports, which accounted for about 8% of U.S. oil imports last year.

Some people are skeptical, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26grDi_0gAwYCjL00
James Robertson fills up Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the QT on Jesse Jewell Parkway. Robertson recently returned from Orlando, Fl. where he said he paid $4.80 per gallon for gas. - photo by Scott Rogers

“Putin ain’t got nothing to do with these gas prices,” said Bruce Blount, 48, a construction worker who lives in Cleveland.

He blamed President Joe Biden’s domestic energy policies and said we need to “bring the pipeline back.”

Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021. It was designed to carry 830,000 barrels of oil a day.

That may sound like a lot, but experts say it would have been a drop in the bucket for U.S. demand, according to the Associated Press. The U.S. used nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day last year.

Gas prices won’t start to drop, Blount said, until “we get rid of what’s in that White House.”

Similarly, James Robertson said the U.S. isn’t tapping into its reserves.

“We could pump it right out of Louisiana,” he said. “We could pump it off the coast of Florida. We could pump it off the coast of California. We can go to Alaska and get oil.”

Biden has tapped U.S. oil reserves several times during his presidency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUmY9_0gAwYCjL00
Gas prices continue to rise Tuesday, June 14, 2022, despite Georgia being one of the lowest in the U.S. - photo by Scott Rogers

Robertson said his recent drive back from a cruise in Orlando, Florida, cost him $170.

“We didn’t expect gas to be this price eight months ago when we planned for a cruise,” he said.

When he bought his Chevy Silverado truck in 2016, he said it cost him $86 to fill up his tank. “I put $100 in there right now, and I got three-quarters of a tank, if that,” he said.

But simply driving less isn’t an option for some.

Perez, the mother of three, said, “it’s hard for me to not drive, because I got to go to work, and I got to do errands.”

Blount drives a lot for work, as well as doctor’s visits from Cleveland to Gainesville, but he’s doing small things to cut back on gas.

When his wife goes to the grocery store, he said, she stocks up.

When will gas prices improve?

“That’s the million-dollar question,” Waiters said, adding that as long as the war rages on in Ukraine, people will likely be feeling the pain at the pump.

Comments / 2

Related
foodmanufacturing.com

PepsiCo Opens Georgia Distribution Center

PepsiCo Beverages North America, a division of PepsiCo, is opening a new $8.5 million, 172,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Commerce, Georgia. The full-scale distribution center will create 50 new jobs, including product pickers (order fulfillment), forklift operators, CDL-A drivers, inventory specialists and checkers. It will distribute almost 6 million cases of beverages, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Bubly, Aquafina, and Pure Leaf, per year across 26 routes to customers in 28 counties, a capacity increase that will be felt throughout Gainesville, Rome, Athens, Stone Mountain and Atlanta.
COMMERCE, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Gainesville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Gainesville, Georgia

Hall Area Transit, a public transportation system serving the City of Gainesville as well as Hall County, has been in operation since 1983. Its mission is to provide affordable, efficient and affordable public transportation for easy commute in Gainesvil. Best Time To Travel. July, August and June are the hottest...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Reserves#Automobile#Traffic#Aaa
CBS 46

Georgia Power offering tips to help customers save money during summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Power is offering tips and tools to help their customers save money and energy throughout the year and especially during the hot summer months. The company offers the My Power Usage program, which is a free service that allows customers to track their daily energy use online.
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best Apple Orchards in Ellijay, Georgia

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. There are dozens of charming Blue Ridge Mountain towns in North Georgia, each of which has a certain something for which they are widely renowned. For example, Helen GA is known for its...
ELLIJAY, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Home Depot employee in Georgia impaled by crowbar

A Home Depot employee in a suburban Atlanta city was impaled by a crowbar on Tuesday, authorities said. The incident took place at a retail outlet in Roswell, located north of Atlanta in the Market Center at Holcomb Woods, WSB-TV reported. According to the Roswell Police Department, the 54-year-old woman...
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Juneteenth: What really happened?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the first time in U.S. history, Juneteenth is being marked this year as a national holiday. But the significance of June 19, for many Black Americans, dates back to 1865. That’s when, as is widely believed and reported, the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston,...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Severe weather around north Georgia, metro Atlanta | Live updates

ATLANTA — In the midst of a heat wave descending on north Georgia, some counties have seen severe thunderstorm warnings on Tuesday. Additionally, a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. was issued for much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia. It originally included much of metro Atlanta and north...
WXIA 11 Alive

Parts of north Georgia, metro Atlanta under thunderstorm advisories | Weather blog

ATLANTA — In the midst of a heat wave descending on north Georgia, some counties have seen severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday. A level 2 risk for severe storms spans much of Georgia, with damaging winds and small hail a possibility. The severe weather comes amid record-breaking hot temperatures, marking Atlanta's hottest day of the year. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. This is on top of severe thunderstorm warnings.
ATLANTA, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
183
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy