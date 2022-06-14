ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Jackson students celebration Flag Day with help of honor guard

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Students at Jackson Primary School began their day today in patriotic fashion with a Flag Day ceremony that included members of the Genesee County Joint Veterans Honor Guard and Western New York National Cemetery Honor Guard.

The veterans shared some lessons bout the flag.

Students sang "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land."

Frank Panepento, a technology Teacher at Batavia Middle School, played trumpet.

Members of the Muckdogs organization joined the celebration.

Photos and information courtesy Batavia City Schools  Top photo: Phil Gaudy and Carl Hyde fold a U.S. flag.

Jackson Primary students reciting The Pledge of Allegiance

Front row, Giavanna Shultz, Gabriella Zucchiatti, Ronan McCarthy, Janielynn Roque; back row: Maureen Notaro, Jackson principal, Carl Hyde, Jason Smith, Superintendent, Phil Gaudy, Tom Cecere

#Flag Day#Localevent#Local Life#Jackson Primary School#Batavia Middle School
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
