James F. Adams 81 of Newark passed away Thursday June 16, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born August 4, 1940 in Zanesville a son of the late Howard Adams and Julia Mayle Ranson. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Nashport where he ran the Light Food Pantry. James served his Country and Protected our Freedoms in the United States Army.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO