ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon regulators continue to investigate Pacific University

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzhdC_0gAvyyWA00 The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines.

In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Gutierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university.

That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin DesCamp, who is representing the former employees, said it passed without Pacific releasing the records.

Spokesperson Mike Francis said on behalf of the Pacific administration that the university did send BOLI a letter by the May deadline, which he said "outlines the status of personnel file requests," and on June 2, BOLI acknowledged receipt of the university's response.

In an email, Francis reiterated the university's position that some of the records are protected by state law.

"Files from the university investigations involving three former faculty members are protected from disclosure to third parties by the attorney-client privilege and the work-product doctrine. There are also student privacy protections provided by law that restrict the university from disclosing other documents," Francis said. "(State law) does not allow the complainants or their counsel to invade these protections, and consequently, the complainants' attempts to use their BOLI complaints to obtain such records is improper and in direct conflict with applicable law. "

Francis added one former professor has no restricted personnel records because the professor never applied for tenure, another never requested their personnel records, and a third individual failed to send their request for personnel records to the proper email address.

DesCamp refuted those claims. and BOLI has recognized all six requests.

"There are no clients who never requested their records. There are no clients who sent a request to the wrong email address," DesCamp said.

BOLI has yet to state whether it believes Pacific's arguments hold up, declining to answer questions from Pamplin Media Group on the subject.

If BOLI does find Pacific is failing to comply with its investigation, the state could fine the university $1,000 per day for each case — in this case, $6,000 per day.

"If the employer fails to comply with the investigator's findings that the personnel records are due to the employee, then the division may pursue civil penalties against the employer for failure to provide the employee's personnel records," BOLI spokesperson Amanda Kraus said in an email. "The civil penalty for violating the personnel records law is defined in statute as an amount not to exceed $1,000 as defined in (state law)."

Kraus added, "The division defines each violation … as a separate and distinct offense. In the case of continuing violations, each day's continuance is a separate and distinct violation."

Kraus added the investigation is ongoing, as BOLI's cases remain open until there is a final order and all opportunities for appeal have been exhausted.

Three of the former professors requesting personnel files, Raphael Hamilton, Richard Paxton and David Scholnick, are still suing the school for a host of claims, including wrongful termination and a toxic and retaliatory work environment. Paxton died in December, but his estate is continuing to press his claims against his former employer.

DesCamp, the plaintiffs' attorney, said the personnel files contain reports from internal investigations the university then used to justify allegedly wrongfully terminating or forcing resignation.

"Pacific University has spent untold sums of money in legal fees attempting to thwart their employees' rights under Oregon law to know what's in their personnel file," said DesCamp. "The documents my clients are demanding will prove, unequivocally, that they were either fired or forced to resign under fraudulent circumstances and extreme duress. Accused of misconduct in which they never engaged, and subjected to secret investigations that didn't follow Title IX or university policy, each of my clients have essentially the same case."

She added, "These documents are dangerous — and Pacific University knows it. So rather than follow the law, they are choosing to be fined. That tells you all you need to know about what's in those files and what is not. I look forward to seeing a jury interpret the actions of an employer who would rather break the law, and be fined by the government, than to just tell the truth."

DesCamp said the university has rebuffed her offers to engage in settlement talks, and she believes the administration intends to take the cases to trial.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County's legal battle with Ridwell explained

The Seattle-based company is suing, saying the county violated state law to protect regional monopolies. The ramifications of Washington County's spat with regional recycler Ridwell might be felt across the state, and both sides are preparing for a legal battle. Both sides of the debate say they are fighting for the same things: keeping recyclables out of landfills and ensuring a level playing field for recycling businesses in Oregon. But where they differ on these issues reveals larger complexities with Oregon's recycling laws and in Washington County's enforcement of the decades-old franchised waste hauling system. The conflict In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon's 'Safe Harbor' eviction protections expire June 30

State extends moratorium for tenants with pending rent assistance applicationsThousands of tenants across Oregon facing housing insecurity will lose access to a key protection against nonpayment evictions if they have not submitted documentation by the end of June. Under Senate Bill 891, passed by lawmakers during the special session in December 2021, tenants can be protected from eviction for a "Safe Harbor" period as long as they have pending applications for rent relief from the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program or through one of 17 licensed community-action agencies statewide. To be eligible for these protections, renters must submit to their...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove considering designated homeless camp

The 'safe camping pilot encampment' in Forest Grove would have up to eight campsites.The Forest Grove City Council is considering creating campsites on B Street designated for homeless residents. The "safe camping pilot encampment" would have up to eight campsites, which would be managed by the city government. Forest Grove is the latest community in the Portland area where policymakers are looking at opening a managed camp, part of regional efforts to respond to growing concerns from residents and businesses about homelessness. City Councilor Kristy Kottkey said the goal would be to have a temporary camp managed by Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
Forest Grove News Times

Wet spring means fireworks in Forest Grove this July

Fireworks were not allowed over the Independence Day holiday last year due to fire danger.Small fireworks should be allowed in Forest Grove again this July 4, weather permitting. Last summer, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue issued an emergency ban on fireworks due to winds, humidity and dry ground fuels. With the wet spring and start to summer, though, holiday celebrations may be allowed to have some pop. "As far as fire danger goes, we're looking at fuel moisture to know how risky things are, and the fuel moistures for some of the heavier forest products are at the levels we...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Report: Climate crisis negatively impacting youth mental health

The Oregon Health Authority finds fires, drought, rising temperatures are chronic stressors for young people. A new report released by the Oregon Health Authority found young people are experiencing negative mental health impacts due to the climate crisis. The report, titled "Climate Change and Youth Mental Health in Oregon," includes direct interviews with youths who reported increased stress, anxiety and feelings of hopelessness and despair tied to climate disasters. Researchers conducted interviews, youth focus groups, story circles and a literature review. The Health Authority report was the product of Gov. Kate Brown's executive order 20-04, which called for the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Francis
Forest Grove News Times

McDonald's honors Eakland as part of 'Thank You Crew' initiative

Hops fan Keith Eakland was honored by McDonald's for his service at the restaurant in Hillsboro.McDonald's gave long-time employee and big Hillsboro Hops fan Keith Eakland a big "thank you" on Tuesday, June 14, at the fast food giant's Tanasbourne location. As part of the company's "Thank You Crew" program, McDonald's local director of operations, Dennis Hodges, surprised Eakland with season tickets to the Hops — and informed the 37-year McDonald's veteran that he'd be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Hops' game with Vancouver on Friday, June 24. Eakland and his dad James have half-year season...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

A top GOP primary candidate bolts party to back Betsy Johnson

Top three Republican finisher says unaffiliated Johnson has best chance to be elected Oregon governor.One of the top three finishers in the Republican primary for governor is bolting the party to back the insurgent campaign of Betsy Johnson, who is running as a non-affiliated candidate for the state's top job. Bridget Barton, a political consultant based in Lake Oswego, said on Tuesday, June 14, that she would endorse Johnson over Christine Drazan, R-Canby, the winner of the May 17 Republican primary. Johnson, a centrist Democratic state senator, stepped down from the Senate in December to run as a centrist without...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove School District prepares $145M bond measure

The plan includes a new building for Cornelius Elementary School. Voters have to approve it first, though.The Forest Grove School District is planning a November bond election to pay for major improvements in classrooms and on campuses. Superintendent David Parker and members of a bond development committee recommended to the school board Monday June 14, that it place a $145 million bond package on the November ballot. That measure would include $62 million for a new Cornelius Elementary building and $16 million to build a new alternative school campus. Voters last approved a capital improvement bond for the Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Malynda Wenzl to run for mayor of Forest Grove

Wenzl grew up in Forest Grove, graduated from Forest Grove High School and is wrapping up her 20th year teaching. Forest Grove City Council President Malynda Wenzl told the News-Times Friday, June 10, she will run for mayor in November. Mayor Pete Truax, who has been in office since 2009,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific University#Continuance#Title Ix#College#Miller Nash
Forest Grove News Times

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource. The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services. The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice. Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111. "We want to assure the community that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Redistricting roils legislative races east of the Cascades

The 2022 races for the Oregon Legislature will determine the mix of lawmakers the next governor will deal with for the next two years. In Oregon politics, the Cascades have served as a political firewall for the past decade. Democrats and Republicans running for the Oregon Legislature would slug it out in the Portland suburbs, along the coast, spots in the Willamette Valley, and the timberlands of the southwest. But east of the mountains was rock-solid red Republican. Any state lawmaker from The Dalles, Bend and Klamath Falls and east more than 250 miles to Hermiston, Pendleton, the Wallowas, Baker City,...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Forest Grove News Times

Saudi Arabia buys Fourth of July weekend in North Plains

Mayor Teri Lenahan and other local officials are not happy to see the Saudi-backed LIV golf venture coming to town.The City of North Plains assumed the Fourth of July fireworks would return to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on the edge of town. Then the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia bought the course for the weekend. North Plains has a population approaching 3,000 and is renowned for its summer Elephant Garlic Festival. The mayor of the small city north of Hillsboro, Teri Lenahan, and 10 other Washington County mayors penned a letter to the owners of the course in April opposing the...
NORTH PLAINS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Golden fields

In her weekly column, Pamela Loxley Drake reflects on the imagery and memory of her family farm.The gold shifted in the wind. When the wind rested, the carpet of gold stood quietly waiting. Shhhhh. If you listen, you just might hear the gold field singing. Watching crops grow is quite a fascinating thing. Well, it's more fascinating when you move away and can no longer hear or see the steady greens and golds grown from seeds to the plants joining one another as if to say, "We salute your efforts." A golden field of wheat rustles and sometimes seems to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius adopts budget with eye towards population growth

The population of Cornelius grew from 11,020 in 2010 to an estimated 13,498 in 2021, a 22.5% increase. The Cornelius City Council unanimously passed a $69.5 million budget Monday, June 6 with new personnel and infrastructure aimed at accommodating a growing community. The population of Cornelius grew from 11,020 in 2010 to an estimated 13,498 in 2021 — a 22.5% increase -- and city officials say the majority of that growth occurred in the last five years. "A city isn't just a police department and fire department. We are many things. We want to make sure when people turn the...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
182
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy