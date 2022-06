More than half a million people around the UK could miss out on the Government’s support for billpayers as their landlords might pocket the money, Citizens Advice has warned.The body said that one in eight people who rent from a private landlord may not feel the benefit of the support that is meant to cut energy bills.As a result 585,000 people could be left out of pocket. These are tenants whose landlords manage their bills.With the price of energy at a record high, it’s vital that government support reaches the people it’s intended forDame Clare MoriartyThey are locked out of...

GAS PRICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO