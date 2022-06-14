ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Things Grand Junction Misses Most About the ‘90s

By Nate Wilde
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to believe that the decade that was the 1990s was over 30 years ago, and a lot has certainly changed since then. The music was completely different (some would argue that it was much better,) Jurassic Park blew our minds on the big screen, and the overall prices of...

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Stay the Night in These Former Colorado Schoolhouses

Historic buildings across Colorado are being preserved and transformed into residential living spaces as well as boutique hotels and rentals. Some of these converted properties include former schoolhouses, which have started new chapters serving as unique places for travelers to stay the night. 10 Former Colorado Schoolhouses to Book a...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Preparing to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Grand Junction’s Magical Robinson Theatre

A magnificent theater in Grand Junction, Colorado, will say goodbye later this year. Take a moment to look around one more time. The Robinson Theatre at the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University is scheduled for demolition later this year. Just last night, June 15, 2022, I played what I believe will be my final concert at this venue. Take a look at the Robinson Theatre from a different perspective.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This ‘Famous’ Colorado Ice Cream Shop is a Tradition You Have to Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Layne Staley
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Topic#Gas Prices#Kenwood#Mall Stores
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

One of the most popular places people go to cool off in Grand Junction is River Park at Las Colonias and improvements at the park are continuing. It's hard to believe this is the third season for River Park at Las Colonias. Somehow, it still seems brand new, and that might be because we haven't seen the fully finished product just yet. When it's all said and done, the park is going to look fantastic.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What is the Weather Like in Montrose, Colorado?

In the city of Montrose, Colorado the slogan is "Stay here, Play everywhere". This is easy to do with so many cool things to do around this part of western Colorado. Montrose was incorporated in 1882 only a couple of years after the city of Grand Junction. In a community with so many fun outdoor activities, you might find yourself asking what the weather is like in Montrose, Colorado?
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Implemented Across Western Colorado

As western Colorado continues to dry up, fire danger is high, and fire restrictions are being implemented across the western slope. It certainly is not unexpected news as seasonal high temperatures, strong winds, and a general lack of moisture have raised the fire danger significantly in western Colorado. Precautionary measures are being taken in an effort to minimize the threat of wildfires.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Amazing Music Lineup For Fruita’s Summer Concert Series 2022

The lineup for the City of Fruita's Thursday Night Concert Series has been announced, and it's awesome, to say the least. Each year, with the exception of the dumpster fire known as the year 2020, Fruita hosts an amazing outdoor concert series at the Civic Center Park at 325 E. Aspen. The concerts are free, open to the public, and amazing.
FRUITA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Weekend Death On Western Colorado’s Palisade Plunge Trail

A weekend bike ride on the Palisade PlungeTrail ended tragically for a visitor from Colorado Springs. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a 52-year-old male from Colorado Springs was riding alone on the trail Saturday when he apparently ran out of water and began suffering from a heat-related illness. A group of three riders stopped to help and called 9-1-1 at about 6:45 Saturday evening.
PALISADE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Luxurious Log Cabin For Sale On the Grand Mesa Under $500k

If you've dreamed of owning a log cabin in the mountains, here's one that just hit the market on the Grand Mesa. It all starts with the fabulous setting of this cabin - just steps away from Hotel Twin Lakes - located near Alexander Lake Lodge. Imagine having continual access to the lake and all the fun of Colorado's Grand Mesa - just beyond your front door.
MESA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This $1.95 Million Colorado Home Has its Own Star Observatory

Stargazers, we have found the absolute perfect home for you. Just east of Grand Junction you will find a home that has the lover of stars in mind. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom with 5,460 square foot home on 18 acres has its own star observatory. The home listed on Realtor for...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy