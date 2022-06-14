Ithaca College announces move-in dates for Fall semester

APALACHIN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An aggravated vehicular assault charge in Tioga County. State Police arrested 63-year-old Candy Barklow of Apalachin yesterday. Officials say on June 6th, Barklow hit a man working in his front lawn and fled the scene. The man was transported to Wilson Medical Center with serious injuries. Troopers later learned Barklow was arrested by Vestal Police for D.W.I. about a half hour after hitting the man with her vehicle.
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A traffic stop in Cayuga Heights leads to three arrests. Police pulled over a vehicle around 12:30 PM today on Cayuga Heights Road. They found four suspects said to be involved in a theft. One of the suspects got away. Authorities say there’s no...
