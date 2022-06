LIMA — Two 18-year-olds were arraigned Tuesday in Lima Municipal Court in an incident connected with the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both of Lima, were both charged with first-degree aggravated burglary and are both being held in the Allen County jail. They had both previously been held on preliminary charges that included murder and aggravated robbery. Four juveniles, whose names have not yet been released, are also being held in juvenile detention in connection with the incident pending the filing of formal charges.

