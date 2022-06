A Celebration of Life for Deborah Prater-Mendenhall will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Deborah passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 17, 1954 in Kenton to the late Earl Bopp and Josie (Gibson) Perkins. She married Michael Mendenhall and he preceded her in death on December 1, 2012.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO