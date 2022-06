I like Paris in the summer. Parisians go away in August but I think there are adventures to be had in an empty city. A visit to a bistro is essential. I discovered Chez Georges (1 Rue du Mail) quite a few years ago and I think it’s my favourite. It does the traditional cuisine that I love – say, sweetbreads and french fries, with a nice burgundy. Chez Monsieur (11 rue du Chevalier St-Georges) is more modern in decor and the cooking is a bit more refined. I would go back for the blanquette de veau. Le Bon Georges (45 Rue Saint-Georges) has a beautiful exterior and food. Brasserie Lipp (151 Boulevard Saint-Germain) is a classic. Go for celeriac remoulade or oysters, then opposite to Café de Flore (172 Boulevard Saint-Germain) for coffee, where all the intellectuals used to go. It’s great for people watching.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO