A 60-year-old Woodlawn man has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with the January 2022 crash in which his wife died. Stephen Clark was driving a late model Jeep north on U.S. 63 near his home on January 2, at 9:45 a.m. when he lost control of the the vehicle. The Jeep left the roadway, struck a fence and a tree, according to a news release from state police.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO