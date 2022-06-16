ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Prime Day Chromebook deals 2022

By Daniel Bader
After months of anxious waiting, Amazon has finally confirmed when Prime Day sales will go live. According to a press release issued early this morning, Prime Day will launch on July 12th at 3am ET and will last through July 13th. Prime members in over 20 countries worldwide will get to enjoy the savings, including huge discounts on phones, TVs, and yes, Chromebooks.

We love Chromebook deals because the laptops are already relatively affordable in most cases, which means even the smallest discount can have a considerable effect on the price tag. For example, it's not uncommon to see the price of a Chromebook drop to $100 or less.

Although they typically aren't powerful enough to replace your laptop altogether, Chromebooks are great devices for both work and play, combining the solid performance of Chrome OS with durability and an incredibly small footprint. No matter your budget, great Chromebook deals typically aren't that hard to find, particularly when sales events like Prime Day are just around the corner. We're already hard at work getting ready for the best Prime Day deals on Chromebooks, and we've located a bunch of great offers that are available right now. Once the Amazon sale does finally arrive, you'll be able to find those deals here too. Bookmark this page so you can come back later, and in the meantime, check out what we've located so far.

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals for Work

Chromebooks are excellent for getting things done — I've worked full-time from one for four years — and when you want to really get down to business on a Chromebook , you'll want some extra power and a little extra style to help your Chromebook fit in with all the Macbooks and ultrabooks. I recommend going with an Intel M3 or higher, at least 64GB of internal storage for accommodating lots of Android apps or Linux apps. While 4GB will be perfectly okay for lighter workloads, if you tend to keep dozens and dozens of tabs open at a time while video conferencing, you'll want to spring for the 8GB of RAM on something like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 .

Best Compact Prime Day Chromebook Deals

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner)

As someone who fully embraces the #HaveChromebookWillTravel lifestyle, compact Chromebooks are my favorites to use on the couch and around the country. 11.6-inch Chromebooks make up a significant portion of the Chromebook market, and for good reason: they're the ideal size for students and for on-the-go users.

Unfortunately, the compact Chromebook market is fraught with older, outdated models, especially on Amazon where sellers tend to call everything the "latest" "2022" model even if the Chromebook in question is actually two years old. Ignore the marketing terms and look at the specs in order to determine how new and worthy a Chromebook deal is.

Whatever you grab, I highly suggest a touchscreen for three reasons: it'll make interacting with Android apps easier, it really doesn't cost more, and it's just more fun!

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals for Students

While price and performance are always important on a Chromebook, when buying one for a kid durability is equally important. After all, it doesn't matter how cheap a Chromebook is if your kid breaks it less than a month later. Unfortunately, the Best Chromebook for Students — the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 — can be hard to find these days, so I recommend grabbing the Acer Spin 311 instead, which is still a hearty little Chromebook even when not covered in rubberized plastic. If your kid wants a bigger screen for gaming and YouTube — I mean homework! — the HP Chromebook X360 14b is also a great pick for a nice, big touchscreen 2-in-1.

What you need to look for when buying a Prime Day Chromebook deals

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner)

There's always a ton of specs and features you typically need to juggle when shopping for a laptop, but for Chromebooks, the buyer's guide can be summed up pretty well into four points:

  1. Get a touchscreen. — Unless you're anti-fun, there's no reason not to get a touchscreen model; they do not cost that much more and it's always worth it. Touchscreens make it easier to interact with Android apps as well as making it easier to do things like sign documents or zoom in precisely.
  2. Pick your screen size first. Decide right now if you want something compact (11.6-inches), mid-size (12.5-13.5-inches) or large (14-15.6-inches). Processors and storage are pretty standard across each size category, so size is one of the defining features you'll want to sort out early.
  3. 4GB of RAM is good, 8GB is better. — Most Chromebooks sold today come with 4GB of RAM, and 4GB is perfectly fine for running a video call plus a dozen or so tabs in Chrome. More RAM is always better, but 4GB is fine. If it says it has 2GB of RAM — or 16GB of internal storage — close the tab and walk away.
  4. Check the expiration date!!! — Yes, Chromebooks come with expiration dates, after which they are no longer guaranteed to receive Chrome OS updates. It's called the AUE date, and they're listed for every single Chromebook model on Google's support page, so before you move that Lightning Deal Chromebook from your cart to the checkout, take ten seconds and look it up on this page. The shorter a time before a Chromebook's AUE date, the less time you have to enjoy the full benefits of your Chromebook — and it also means your Chromebook is a couple years old, as most Chromebooks launched in 2019 have 6 years of support and most 2021/2022 models have 8 years of support ahead of them.

Related
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Lenovo laptop — normally $370 — is down to $129 today

A few years ago, it would be hard to believe you could get a fully-featured laptop for under $150. However, thanks to Chrome OS, there are solid laptops for school and work that you can pick up for rock-bottom prices. If you’re a parent looking for an affordable computer for your child, we found one of the best student laptop deals at Walmart. Right now, you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $129, a massive $241 discount from the regular price of $370. This is one of the cheapest laptop deals available online today. Keep reading to find out why this Chromebook is a great pick.
COMPUTERS
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
The Kitchn

This Under $20 Amazon Organizer Saves So Much Cabinet and Counter Space — and It Has Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like me, many parts of your kitchen (and I mean many) are constantly on the brink of chaos. One wrong move — a pan pulled out from the middle of the pile, a new addition to my cookware collection — and the whole house of cards that is my kitchen “organization” is falling to the ground.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
