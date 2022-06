New Hampshire’s May unemployment rate of 2.1 percent, matching the lowest it has been in 45 years, has not translated into enough of a wage increase for employees. Wages went up 4.4 percent compared to May 2021, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics. People are working a few a bit more per week, but even then, weekly wages have gone up by 4.7 percent, and inflation has gone up 8.6 percent nationally in the same period.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO