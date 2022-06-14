Tuesday Stir

Pinterest and Tastemade have inked a multiyear content deal that will see the food and lifestyle company produce 50 new shows, events and live programming for the social platform. Programming under the multimillion-dollar deal will begin to launch later this year and through 2023, according to a Tuesday announcement from the companies. The new shows, produced in at least eight languages, will debut exclusively on Pinterest and feature top creators from both Pinterest and Tastemade across the U.S, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.More from The Hollywood ReporterTastemade Launches Travel Streaming NetworkVidCon 2021: Binging With Babish's Andrew Rea, Alyson Stoner...

