Demand for Avalanche merchandise spiking ahead of Stanley Cup Finals: “It’s both a good and bad problem”

The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to tie the series on Saturday night when it faces the Colorado Avalanche Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning got off to a horrific start in Wednesday's Game 1 in Denver, giving up three goals in the first period before storming back to force overtime. Two of those goals came 1:36 apart, and the third came with the Avalanche on a 5-on-3 power play. Andre Burakovsky's goal just 1:23 into the overtime period gave the Avalanche the 4-3 victory and the series lead, and left Tampa Bay knowing it needs to play better. The Lightning are seeking their third straight NHL title, and fourth overall (2003-04), while Colorado looks to clinch its third in three trips to the Stanley Cup Final (1995-96 and 2000-01). The Avalanche are the Western Conference top seed while Tampa is the East's No. 3 seed, and both rank in the top 10 in the NHL on both ends of the ice.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO