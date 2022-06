Regarding the June 12 editorial “Misplaced blame for gas, grocery prices helps no one”: The price of oil started going up the day after Joe Biden’s election as the result of his constant rants on the campaign trail about killing the oil industry. He followed this with actions that have had a negative effect on oil production in this country, including denying pipelines and putting pressure on banks not to loan to oil companies. He has worked to reduce fracking. Wait until people get their utility bills next winter. Why are the “compassionate” Dems sticking it to all the poor and fixed-income people in this country?

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO