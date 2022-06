DENVER -- Andre Burakovsky was like a kid on Christmas morning before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. Only he ended up delivering the gift. Colorado's big winger scored the game winner in overtime to lift the Avalanche past the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 for a 1-0 lead in the series. Burakovsky is one of only two Colorado players -- along with Darren Helm -- to have won a Cup before, back in 2018 with the Washington Capitals. That experience hasn't lessened his excitement to be back competing for a championship, or to be making an impact.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO