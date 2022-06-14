ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Forty Percent

johnstonsunrise.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday was a lovely day for our outside church worship. An abundance of flowers colored the grounds, highlighted by the sun streaming through the clouds. Sitting amidst nature made what our Pastor preached even more poignant. She teaches at Salve Regina University, and made the surprising announcement that forty percent of...

johnstonsunrise.net

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forty#Mental Health#Salve Regina University#Catholic
Fox News

A Conservative Priest Who Calls Nancy Pelosi Blessed! An Interesting Take on the Holy Communion Conflict

Wherever you stand on the controversy over denying Catholic politicians Holy Communion because of their stance on abortion, one conservative priest has a totally non-political take on this ever-growing dispute. Fr. Gerald Murray, who by all accounts is no close compadre of the Speaker of the House, says Nancy Pelosi is blessed. Why blessed? Because, he says, she has an Archbishop who cares enough about her eternal soul to decree that she should no longer receive the Holy Eucharist in her home Archdiocese of San Francisco. Not too long-ago Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone made public his ongoing, but private, spat with Pelosi over her staunch support of abortion rights. The Catholic Church considers abortion to be a grave sin for those who have one or for those who aid in its continuance. It’s a sin that jeopardizes a person’s promise of heaven. While many in the church have accused clergy like Cordileone of ‘weaponizing the Eucharist’, Murray says people should understand it from the point of view of a Shepherd caring for his flock. You can read the article here… Listen to Fr. Murray explain it, and also talk about how Pope Francis is molding the Catholic Church with 21 new Cardinals. Fr. Murray heads the United Nations parish, Church of the Holy Family in Manhattan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Black Enterprise

Report: Group Paid Widows of Tuskegee Experiment Paltry $100 to Study Dead Spouses’ Blood

A foundation in New York has apologized for its role in the Tuskegee experiment, which studied 600 Black men, 399 of them with syphilis in the 1930s. The men were told they were being studied for their “bad blood” and denied penicillin when it became available in 1943. The study was actually called “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy