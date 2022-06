Moose has the legs of a supermodel and a fun loving temperament. He is a one year old mixed breed, who would love a big fenced in yard to run around and play with you! He loves affection and might even do well in a home with another playful pup. No kitties for Moose. Moose is also best suited for an active adult home or older/teen children only. If his handsome face pulls at your heartstrings then be sure to contact the rescue and maybe you'll be the lucky one who get to brings him home! Moose is waiting at Heart Of RI 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open Wed 3-7, Thursday and Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. Please call 401-467-3670 or visit www.heartofri.org for more information about Moose.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO