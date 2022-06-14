Wright’s Farm celebrates 50 years

I love throwing a good party. My oldest son's birthday is in June and it always such a fun time to throw a birthday party! Kids are getting out of school, weather is warm and everyone is looking to have fun! I have always prided myself in being a good host and am a true believer that the little details make a big difference. At the top of that list, is the birthday cake! The birthday cake is so much more than just cake: it often acts as a center of decoration, loved ones gather around to sing 'Happy Birthday' to the special birthday boy or girl, and most importantly, it is the sweet treat that everyone looks forward to at the end of a party. In other words, it is pretty important.

QUINCY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO