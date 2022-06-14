Wright’s Farm celebrates 50 years

Providence’s Thayer Street is no stranger to trendy storefronts, but this place demands attention. Popping up this past April on the corner of Thayer and Angell Street, JLife Mart beckons passersby with their large windows and bright white signage. What was once the last remaining location of the Massachusetts-based chain of tea houses Tealuxe now stands a market opening the world to Eastern Asian culture. Inside, you’ll be welcomed by the sound of Japanese rock — perhaps the theme song of a beloved anime — filling the snack-sized market. And there are snacks aplenty: the back of the store features a wall of Lay’s chips, but not as you know them. Absolutely everything is imported from Japan, so even these American classics are labeled with Japanese characters. Not only that, but they come in flavors you probably haven’t seen before, like fried crab or sweet basil.
