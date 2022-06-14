ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Wright’s Farm celebrates 50 years

johnstonsunrise.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken. Salad. Pasta. French fries. Rolls. Don’t like chicken? For $11.25 more you can order a 14-oz choice sirloin steak. You don’t see too many steaks at the 1,200-seat restaurant. People go to Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield for the family style chicken dinner. The restaurant serves...

johnstonsunrise.net

rimonthly.com

The Old Canteen is Up for Sale But Memories Live On

By now you’ve probably heard that the Old Canteen on Federal Hill in Providence is for sale, but that doesn’t definitely mean it will be gone for good. We’re hopeful that someone will buy it and keep it the same just as the Marzilli family has since 1956. Remember how we thought we were going to lose Scialo Bros. Bakery, and then, boom, it was back just like it always has been? Let’s hope the same will happen with the Old Canteen.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

JLife Mart Refreshes Thayer Street with Asian Goodies

Providence’s Thayer Street is no stranger to trendy storefronts, but this place demands attention. Popping up this past April on the corner of Thayer and Angell Street, JLife Mart beckons passersby with their large windows and bright white signage. What was once the last remaining location of the Massachusetts-based chain of tea houses Tealuxe now stands a market opening the world to Eastern Asian culture. Inside, you’ll be welcomed by the sound of Japanese rock — perhaps the theme song of a beloved anime — filling the snack-sized market. And there are snacks aplenty: the back of the store features a wall of Lay’s chips, but not as you know them. Absolutely everything is imported from Japan, so even these American classics are labeled with Japanese characters. Not only that, but they come in flavors you probably haven’t seen before, like fried crab or sweet basil.
PROVIDENCE, RI
bostonchefs.com

Vincent’s Father’s Day Brunch Packs

If your dad is big into brunch, but not so much into going out, Vincent’s in Cambridge has the goods for your Father’s Day at-home feast. Chef Philip Nacron and the team have cooked up a Super Classic Bodega Brunch Pack to go, which is packed with all of the Cambridge hang’s classic brunch bites you need to make a special dad’s day at home — perfect for guys who like to “rest their eyes” in the recliner over a little golf in the afternoon.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

Jenny’s Pizza in Charlestown will close for good on June 30

"I loved it, but it is time for me to move onto a new chapter/adventure." Joey Lacey, owner of Jenny’s Pizza in Charlestown, announced Wednesday that the restaurant will be closing on June 30. The eatery has been serving pies on Medford Street for over 50 years. In addition to selling pizza, Jenny’s was known for its subs, salads, calzones, and wings.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: festivals & flower shows!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. PrideFest- Rhode Island’s Annual PrideFest Celebration & Illuminated Night Parade will be held in beautiful Downtown Providence on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Beginning at noon gates open at the new Providence Innovation District Park with access to over 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses, and food vendors. Venture down to our main stage, providing entertainment for festival-goers all day with a variety of local, regional, and national acts.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament 2022 Saturday Headliner Announced

“We are proud to announce that BAND FAITH, will headline the Feast on Saturday Night!”. New Bedford-based Band Faith won the “New Talent” and “Música Popular” trophies, respectively, at the star-studded 10th annual International Portuguese Music Awards. The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament features continuous...
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

District Wood Fired Kitchen opens, providing family-friendly atmosphere

WORCESTER — A Canal District tavern has turned into a warm, family-friendly eatery with a wood-fired twist. The District Wood Fired Kitchen is located at 90 Harding St., formerly occupied by the Compass Tavern, a nightclub-style bar, which closed in mid-February and was purchased by Chris Besaw and Cliff Rucker, the managing partners of the restaurant and Off The Rails on Commercial Street.
WORCESTER, MA
westobserver.com

Owner of Providence’s Old Canteen restaurant looks back on a legendary, 66-year run

The pandemic changed a lot for restaurants, and though his customers have returned and the business is doing well, Marzilli, who still works up to 70 hours each week, told the Globe in an interview that it’s time to get to know his own family, including a new granddaughter he and his wife, Carol, welcomed this year. The iconic restaurant has a storied past, and is officially up for sale. But for Marzilli, they’re ending on a high note, and at the right time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
digboston.com

Dig This: The Return Of the Boston Seafood Festival

The event supports the “preservation of our seafood and maritime heritage as essential to our common health/wealth”. Big news for seafood fanatics near and far. Drumroll please …. After a two-year hiatus, the Boston Seafood Festival will the return on Sunday, August 7 to the Boston Fish Pier in...
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
macaronikid.com

Elevate Your Next Special Event with Confectionately Yours Bakery!

I love throwing a good party. My oldest son's birthday is in June and it always such a fun time to throw a birthday party! Kids are getting out of school, weather is warm and everyone is looking to have fun! I have always prided myself in being a good host and am a true believer that the little details make a big difference. At the top of that list, is the birthday cake! The birthday cake is so much more than just cake: it often acts as a center of decoration, loved ones gather around to sing 'Happy Birthday' to the special birthday boy or girl, and most importantly, it is the sweet treat that everyone looks forward to at the end of a party. In other words, it is pretty important.
QUINCY, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich Recreation Department Announces July Fourth Events

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Recreation Department has announced several activities scheduled as part of the town’s July Fourth celebrations. The events will be headlined by a 5-kilometer road race and the “Spirit of Sandwich” Fourth of July parade. The race will begin at the parking lot...
SANDWICH, MA
FUN 107

South Kingstown Lavender Farm Offers Most Relaxing Overnight Stays

Lavender season is almost upon us and you could be sleeping among fields of the fragrant flowers at a luxurious Airbnb in South County, Rhode Island. Lavender Waves Farm is a unique overnight experience that just may give you the best night's sleep of your life. The scent of lavender...
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
LEXINGTON, MA
rhodybeat.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week

Moose has the legs of a supermodel and a fun loving temperament. He is a one year old mixed breed, who would love a big fenced in yard to run around and play with you! He loves affection and might even do well in a home with another playful pup. No kitties for Moose. Moose is also best suited for an active adult home or older/teen children only. If his handsome face pulls at your heartstrings then be sure to contact the rescue and maybe you'll be the lucky one who get to brings him home! Moose is waiting at Heart Of RI 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open Wed 3-7, Thursday and Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. Please call 401-467-3670 or visit www.heartofri.org for more information about Moose.
CRANSTON, RI

