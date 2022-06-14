ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

Johnston child labor

johnstonsunrise.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe children of the 19th century had little time for play. Most did not even have time for an education. The sons and daughters of farmers were expected to toil upon the land. The offspring of mill workers were expected to gain employment, helping the head of the family to pay...

johnstonsunrise.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
johnstonsunrise.net

On your mark...Get set...The Great Race starts Saturday

Today’s high cost of gasoline won’t deter 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles from revving their engines this Saturday at Rocky Point as they set off on a 9- day, 2,300 mile race to Fargo, North Dakota. The 10:30 a.m. start of the 2022 Hemmings Motor...
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Request for Proposals

Town of Johnston is requesting bids for Stair Tread Covering- Police Department. Bid specifications are available at the Johnston Town Clerk’s Office located at 1385 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 beginning June 16th, 2022 weekdays between the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Specs are also available on the Town’s website at www.townofjohnstonri.com. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for June 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Johnston Police Department located at 1651 Atwood Avenue, Johnston RI 02919. Sealed bids will be accepted until 10:15 am, June 28th, 2022 at the Johnston Town Clerk’s Office at the above address and will be opened publicly at that time. The Town of Johnston reserves the right to reject any or all responses or parts thereof, to waive any informality in them, or accept any bid deemed in the best interest of the Town. The Town of Johnston will offer interpreters for the hearing impaired provided the request is at least three (3) days prior to scheduled bid opening by calling (401)553-8830.
JOHNSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

JOHNSTON ZONING BOARD MEETING AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that the Zoning Board of Review will hold its monthly meeting on June 30th, 2022 at 6:30 pm, at Johnston Senior Center, 1291 Hartford Avenue. All persons interested in the following proposals are requested to be present at this time. The assembly facilities are accessible to the handicapped. Persons requiring special accommodations shall call the Zoning Office at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting (401) 231-4000 ext 4117. Persons utilizing TDD equipment may contact the Town through “Relay Rhode Island” at 1-800-745-6675. The agenda for the evening will be as follows, subject to change:
JOHNSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Wright’s Farm celebrates 50 years

Chicken. Salad. Pasta. French fries. Rolls. Don’t like chicken? For $11.25 more you can order a 14-oz choice sirloin steak. You don’t see too many steaks at the 1,200-seat restaurant. People go to Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield for the family style chicken dinner. The restaurant serves 10,000...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnston, RI
Society
City
Johnston, RI
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Society
State
Rhode Island State
johnstonsunrise.net

Nes Tarot’s Psycho Tropics play Dusk on Father’s Day

The local music scene in Rhode Island has been vibrant for years and there’s always new bands popping up. Ever since live music returned last summer there’s been a fresh crop of acts delving in all sorts of styles. These styles range from hardcore punk, alternative & indie rock, psychedelic, hip hop, metal and everything in between. Nes Tarot’s Psycho Tropics out of Providence are part of this fresh crop with an interesting blend of psych-rock, shoegaze and funk. They have a show coming up at Dusk located on 301 Harris Avenue in their home city for an afternoon Father’s Day special on June 19 starting at 4pm.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy