Johnston child labor

Town of Johnston is requesting bids for Stair Tread Covering- Police Department. Bid specifications are available at the Johnston Town Clerk’s Office located at 1385 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 beginning June 16th, 2022 weekdays between the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Specs are also available on the Town’s website at www.townofjohnstonri.com. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for June 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Johnston Police Department located at 1651 Atwood Avenue, Johnston RI 02919. Sealed bids will be accepted until 10:15 am, June 28th, 2022 at the Johnston Town Clerk’s Office at the above address and will be opened publicly at that time. The Town of Johnston reserves the right to reject any or all responses or parts thereof, to waive any informality in them, or accept any bid deemed in the best interest of the Town. The Town of Johnston will offer interpreters for the hearing impaired provided the request is at least three (3) days prior to scheduled bid opening by calling (401)553-8830.

JOHNSTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO