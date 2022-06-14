ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Administrating Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 4 days ago

You can poke around this website and interactive chart to see who’s...

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Seeks Innovators to Help Solve Farm Problems

(TNS) — With every row of crops planted comes stacks of seed containers; every row harvested, a few more yards of silage cover film; every bushel moved, a few more inches of polymer twine. Pennsylvania, where agriculture is an $82 billion industry, is trying to address one of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Washington County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $3.2 million in federal funds to extend broadband service to 944 homes and businesses and other locations in two municipalities, including West Finley Township, which has no Internet service. Kinetic by Windstream, a subsidiary of Internet service provider Windstream Holdings...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Government Technology

USF to Advise Governments on Protecting Infrastructure

(TNS) — The University of South Florida this week announced plans for a new initiative that aims to broaden the school’s focus on security solutions. A major goal of the Global and National Security Institute will be to advise state and local governments, along with businesses, on ways to “protect essential infrastructure critical to Florida’s economy,” the university said.
FLORIDA STATE
Government Technology

Federal Grant Supports Aerial Mapping of Tribal Lands

(TNS) — After a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Yurok Tribe plans on getting a customized fixed-wing aircraft that will provide mapping and data collection for their lands to aid in habitat restoration, resource management and view the effects of climate change. The aircraft,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Government Technology

California Utilities Deploy Smart Water Meters Amid Drought

(TNS) — You’ve got a smart phone. Maybe a smart watch. Or even a smart doorbell. In the coming months and years as California struggles with worsening droughts, millions of Bay Area residents will soon be getting a smart water meter. Water meters — the clunky brass devices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Ohio Colleges Get Millions for Improvements, Training Hubs

(TNS) — More than $26 million in state capital budget funding has been allocated for improvements to various college campuses in Montgomery, Miami, Warren, Preble and Greene counties. Sinclair Community College was awarded the largest chunk, more than $13 million, including $5 million for advanced manufacturing and skilled trades...
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

Missouri Budget Leaves Security Systems to Local Schools

(TNS) — Missouri’s state budget is set to grow to nearly $50 billion, but the sprawling spending plan provides no direct funding to schools to improve safety. The state is instead poised to provide $1 million to a center that helps train educators and $2 million on an app that will connect schools statewide with emergency services during a crisis.
MISSOURI STATE
Government Technology

Fearless Brings Digital Business Tools to New Jersey

A new digital tool for small businesses in New Jersey is helping entrepreneurs get their operations started, the latest example of how government technology vendors and public agencies are using digital tools to streamline permitting and licensing. Baltimore-based digital services firm Fearless designed the online Navigator portal of the state,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crf#Emergency Management
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grants NuPaths $250K for IT Career Exploration

(TNS) — A program affiliated with Harrisburg University of Science & Technology has received a $250,000 grant from the state. NuPaths, an information technology workforce development training provider, said it received the grant to provide career exploration and training for 72 sophomores and juniors at seven high schools in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy