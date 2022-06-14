Administrating Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)

(TNS) — With every row of crops planted comes stacks of seed containers; every row harvested, a few more yards of silage cover film; every bushel moved, a few more inches of polymer twine. Pennsylvania, where agriculture is an $82 billion industry, is trying to address one of the...
(TNS) — Washington County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $3.2 million in federal funds to extend broadband service to 944 homes and businesses and other locations in two municipalities, including West Finley Township, which has no Internet service. Kinetic by Windstream, a subsidiary of Internet service provider Windstream Holdings...
(TNS) — The University of South Florida this week announced plans for a new initiative that aims to broaden the school’s focus on security solutions. A major goal of the Global and National Security Institute will be to advise state and local governments, along with businesses, on ways to “protect essential infrastructure critical to Florida’s economy,” the university said.
(TNS) — After a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Yurok Tribe plans on getting a customized fixed-wing aircraft that will provide mapping and data collection for their lands to aid in habitat restoration, resource management and view the effects of climate change. The aircraft,...
(TNS) — You’ve got a smart phone. Maybe a smart watch. Or even a smart doorbell. In the coming months and years as California struggles with worsening droughts, millions of Bay Area residents will soon be getting a smart water meter. Water meters — the clunky brass devices...
(TNS) — More than $26 million in state capital budget funding has been allocated for improvements to various college campuses in Montgomery, Miami, Warren, Preble and Greene counties. Sinclair Community College was awarded the largest chunk, more than $13 million, including $5 million for advanced manufacturing and skilled trades...
(TNS) — Missouri’s state budget is set to grow to nearly $50 billion, but the sprawling spending plan provides no direct funding to schools to improve safety. The state is instead poised to provide $1 million to a center that helps train educators and $2 million on an app that will connect schools statewide with emergency services during a crisis.
A new digital tool for small businesses in New Jersey is helping entrepreneurs get their operations started, the latest example of how government technology vendors and public agencies are using digital tools to streamline permitting and licensing. Baltimore-based digital services firm Fearless designed the online Navigator portal of the state,...
(TNS) — A program affiliated with Harrisburg University of Science & Technology has received a $250,000 grant from the state. NuPaths, an information technology workforce development training provider, said it received the grant to provide career exploration and training for 72 sophomores and juniors at seven high schools in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
Comments / 0