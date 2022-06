Few things beat the feeling of waking up to birds chirping around you, the smell of the previous night’s bonfire still in the air, and the view of a breathtaking mountainous landscape. So if you are considering buying some backpacking gear to experience all of the glory that comes with adventuring into the wilderness, you’ve come to the right place. Depending on what else you may need, you can also take a peek at the best camping lanterns, the best camping sleeping pads, and other awesome tents worth considering.

