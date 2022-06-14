ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Amazing Things to Do in Kenting, Taiwan

travelexperta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in Taiwan’s Southern region, Kenting is a great place to visit if you are looking for a healthy mix of natural and cultural attractions. The area encompasses both the natural wonders of Kenting National Park and several local towns with plenty of interesting tourist attractions. If you’re considering a trip...

travelexperta.com

US News and World Report

The 10 Best Places to Retire in Europe

Retirement can be affordable and exciting in these European destinations. If your retirement dream is to live in one of the grand old cities of Europe, it can be difficult to narrow down your options. Retirees on a budget need to consider the cost of living and affordability of real estate. As you get older, you will need health care that is readily accessible at reasonable prices. Entertainment and recreation options are a top consideration for many retirees. You will also want to factor in the ease of establishing residency and traveling back to the U.S. Adopting a European lifestyle can be an ideal way to relax and enjoy your retirement years. Consider what retirement could be like in these enchanting European retirement spots.
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Meet the 384-Foot ‘Infinity,’ the Largest Superyacht Ever Built in the Netherlands

Click here to read the full article. Custom superyacht builder Oceanco celebrated a milestone with the recent delivery of Infinity. The 384-foot motoryacht is the largest ever built by the Dutch yard, and perhaps even more noteworthy is that it’s the largest ever to come from the Netherlands, which has an impressive roster of superyacht builders. The exterior by Espen Øino International is almost ship-like, including seven decks, with the upper four comprising a layered superstructure, punctuated by a set of radomes and mast on the top of the yacht. Its traditional-looking profile ends with a long open foredeck that includes...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BBC

China sends 30 warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone

Taiwan says it deployed fighter jets to warn off 30 warplanes sent by China into its air defence zone. The incident on Monday marked the biggest incursion since January. It came days after US President Joe Biden warned China against invading Taiwan, and on the same day as a US official visited the island to discuss security with leaders.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

‘No Political Preconditions’: Taiwan Leaves Door Open to Talks With China

Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe reiterated on Sunday that China would reserve “other options” to retake control of the island if negotiations failed. Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang claimed on Sunday that his government sought further negotiations over the island’s political status with China, but insisted that the two sides negotiate as equals, according to Reuters.
CHINA
UPI News

Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island

June 15 (UPI) -- Canada and Denmark formally settled a territorial dispute between the two countries that has persisted for almost 50 years, the two governments announced Wednesday. The dispute centers around tiny Hans Island, which straddles a maritime boundary shared by both countries. The small uninhabited outcrop lies between...
AMERICAS
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan says its supersonic missiles can strike Beijing

Taiwanese Legislative Speaker You Si-kun warned China on Sunday that Taiwan possesses supersonic missiles capable of reaching the Chinese capital city of Beijing. In a speech on Taiwan Overseas Network, which was translated by Taiwan News, You warned China against invading Taiwan and offered the “strategic clarity” of letting China know that a war would also be costly for the mainland.
POLITICS
The Independent

Australian minister visits Solomons to counter China

Australia’s new foreign minister visited the Solomon Islands on Friday to assure the South Pacific island nation it does not need a security pact with China.The Solomons is the fifth Pacific nation that Foreign Minister Penny Wong has visited since her center-left Labor Party came to power in May 21 elections.She is the first Australian minister to visit the Solomons since its government signed a secretive security pact with China that many fear could lead to a Chinese naval base being established within 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of Australia’s northeast coast.Wong described her talks with Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh...
CHINA
US News and World Report

China Launches Third Aircraft Carrier, Named After Province Opposite Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) -China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the Fujian, named after the province opposite self-ruled Taiwan, sending a statement of intent to rivals as it modernises its military. President Xi Jinping has made overhauling the world's largest armed forces a central part of his agenda, seeking to...
POLITICS
The New York Times

They Inhabited Separate Worlds in Taiwan. Decades Later, They Collided in a California Church.

People bring flowers to Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., May 15, 2022, after a shooting occurred there. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times) David Chou and Pastor Billy Chang spent their whole lives forging parallel paths. They were born in early 1950s Taiwan, grew up just miles apart during martial law and later rebuilt their lives in the United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Taiwan Shows off Latest Home-Made Armoured Vehicle

JIJI, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwan's military showed off its latest domestically produced armoured vehicle on Thursday, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, at a remote manufacturing site in the mountains of the central part of the island. Taiwan has been keen to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself should China, which claims...
MILITARY

