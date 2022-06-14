Youth get a kick out of soccer camp

Brent Alan Klett, 55, of Horseshoe Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13th, 2022, from complications after winning his battle with cancer. Brent was a loved member of the Marble Falls community, most proud of serving as the manager of the Blue Bonnet Café for 28 years. Brent loved watching sports, an avid Houston Astros fan, and his hometown Mustangs and spent several years as a radio broadcaster for high school sports. Brent grew up traveling every summer with his grandparents, Aunt Sis, Brother Blain, and Cousin Tami, to all the state and national parks with favorites including Pikes Peak, Grand Canyon, White Sands, Four Corners, and trips to Port Aransas and Inks Lake. He also spent many Christmas seasons with family skiing the slopes of New Mexico and Colorado. He loved golfing, hunting, camping and deepsea fishing and continued the traditions of his childhood by vacationing every summer in Port Aransas with his children Kyle and Bailee. Brent will be remembered as a devoted son, father, grandfather, and friend to all.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO