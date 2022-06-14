ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Youth get a kick out of soccer camp

highlandernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarble Falls soccer coach Abigail Blunt ran the youth through ball handling and basic drills Monday to...

www.highlandernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
highlandernews.com

Marble Falls Summer Concert Series at Johnson Park

Art and music collide at the Marble Falls Summer Concert Series in 2022 at Johnson Park in Marble Falls. The Marble Falls Parks & Recreation Department is hosting nine free shows every Friday night this summer with a surprise performance for the tenth concert. Invite your friends and family and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
highlandernews.com

St. Frederick Baptist Church hosts Juneteenth events in Marble Falls

This Summer’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the St. Frederick Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N at the intersection of Third Street in Marble Falls. All are invited for fun, barbecue, food, music and games. The St. Frederick Baptist Church...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
highlandernews.com

Brent Alan Klett

Brent Alan Klett, 55, of Horseshoe Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13th, 2022, from complications after winning his battle with cancer. Brent was a loved member of the Marble Falls community, most proud of serving as the manager of the Blue Bonnet Café for 28 years. Brent loved watching sports, an avid Houston Astros fan, and his hometown Mustangs and spent several years as a radio broadcaster for high school sports. Brent grew up traveling every summer with his grandparents, Aunt Sis, Brother Blain, and Cousin Tami, to all the state and national parks with favorites including Pikes Peak, Grand Canyon, White Sands, Four Corners, and trips to Port Aransas and Inks Lake. He also spent many Christmas seasons with family skiing the slopes of New Mexico and Colorado. He loved golfing, hunting, camping and deepsea fishing and continued the traditions of his childhood by vacationing every summer in Port Aransas with his children Kyle and Bailee. Brent will be remembered as a devoted son, father, grandfather, and friend to all.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
highlandernews.com

‘Ambassador’ owl sees things beyond his blindness

Rucker is vice president of All Things Wild, a wildlife rehabilitation and education organization based in Georgetown. He spoke as he presented Sam, one five-ounce, 6-inch tall, male screech owl, June 7 in Burnet at the Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St. More than 30 rapt attendees heard Rucker speak as he carried Sam on his gloved wrist through the library meeting room. Owls are…
BURNET, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marble Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Marble Falls, TX
highlandernews.com

St. Frederick Baptist Church forges path for historic preservation

One of Marble Falls’ great churches is also one of its oldest. St. Frederick Baptist Church, chartered in 1893, by a lady born into slavery, endured the difficulty of the Jim Crow era yet sustained its mission to Keep the Faith and to serve its African-American community. Now led by Reverend George Perry, a six-year US Army veteran, Baylor and Mt. Olive Seminary student, St. Frederick will…
MARBLE FALLS, TX
highlandernews.com

Oakley wins District 5 PEC re-election

A three-way race results in a convincing win for the District 5 Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) Board of Directors candidate as well as the other incumbent in the race for District 4. The unofficials results of 2022 voting – May 18 through June 10 – resulted in wins for District...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
highlandernews.com

Llano County extends broadband study

Llano County took another step toward bringing broadband internet to all its residents Monday, June 13, extending a contract with Houston engineering firm CobbFendley to explore what it will take to get internet county-wide. Melissa Beaudry of CobbFendley guided commissioners through the study via a video hookup from Houston. Ironically, the video portion of the hookup failed and the audio…
LLANO COUNTY, TX
highlandernews.com

Spicewood fire services unveil upgrades, top fire crew members

On Saturday, June 11, Spicewood Fire Rescue invited the community to celebrate a major remodeling project, and to publicly recognize six firefighters for heroic actions taken following a vehicle submersion incident, this past February. Captain Dakota Meyer and Firefighters Eric Wuensch and Jonathon Wojtewicz each received the department’s Medal of...
SPICEWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
highlandernews.com

Llano Co. sets money for library lawsuit defense

Urged on by a crowd of supporters, Llano County Commissioners Monday, June 13, diverted $150,000 from other county funds to an account that can be used to pay lawyers to defend the county in a library-centered lawsuit. The money isn’t earmarked for specific lawyers; instead, Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham said it can be used in case the county needs to supplement its county attorney’s office…
LLANO COUNTY, TX
highlandernews.com

Burnet Co. Commissioners reject natural gas pipeline project

The Burnet County Commissioners say no to the proposed extension of a 42-inch underground high-pressure natural gas pipeline known as “The Matterhorn Express.” “It could affect a lot of local residents,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle said during the June 14 regular commissioners court meeting. Unanimously, the commissioners resolved to repress the Express and also resolved to request…
BURNET COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy