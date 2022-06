Urged on by a crowd of supporters, Llano County Commissioners Monday, June 13, diverted $150,000 from other county funds to an account that can be used to pay lawyers to defend the county in a library-centered lawsuit. The money isn’t earmarked for specific lawyers; instead, Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham said it can be used in case the county needs to supplement its county attorney’s office…

LLANO COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO