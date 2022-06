U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average below 30,000 for the first time since January of 2021. The drop comes after the Federal Reserve's biggest rate hike in decades and as other central banks also try to subdue rising inflation.Following the Fed's 0.75 percentage point hike in its benchmark rate on Wednesday, the Bank of England upped its rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%."Other central banks have joined the parade of tightening," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp., told CBS MoneyWatch. "The markets are considering the fact that this inflation issue is...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO