Publishing: APEM celebrates 20 years, at the Francos

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Association des professionnels de l’édition musicale (APEM) is taking advantage of the 2022 Francos to kick off a spate of activities marking 20 years of existence. On June 15, 2022, the association will offer two roundtables: the first one on its history, with one of its founders, Daniel Lafrance (Éditorial...

Billboard

Black Music Month & Juneteenth 2022: Industry Celebrations (Updating)

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 43 years since President Jimmy Carter hosted a celebration for Black musicians on the White House lawn on June 7, 1979. Also known as African-American Music Appreciation Month, Black Music Month was formally recognized as a national, monthlong observance in 2000. Another observance was added to the month when President Joe Biden — in the wake of protests stemming from the 2020 murder of George Floyd — declared Juneteenth (June 19) a federal holiday in 2021, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. In salute to both observances, Billboard is spotlighting industry...
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Fifteen Country Artists That Should Be More Well Known Than They Are

There is so much good music out there just waiting to be discovered. Unfortunately, it’s absolutely impossible to keep up with every artist and band out there making music. That’s one of the reasons I love Spotify, though. You can go down a rabbit hole by looking at related artists and playlists Spotify, other bands, or your friends have made, and come out with plenty of great music that’s new to you. With that being said, here are 15 artists […] The post Fifteen Country Artists That Should Be More Well Known Than They Are first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Ghostbusters’ Songwriter and Legendary R&B Artist Ray Parker Jr. Gets Documentary Treatment in ‘Who You Gonna Call?’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr., the R&B star and singer-songwriter best known for the theme from “Ghostbusters,” gets the documentary treatment in “Who You Gonna Call?,” from Sony Pictures Entertainment, which premieres on digital platforms on June 7 — watch the trailer below. As the documentary shows, there’s much more to Parker’s career than that theme song: He had many R&B hits under his own name and as leader of the group Raydio, and in his mid-teens became an in-demand session guitarist, particularly with Motown acts, like Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and especially Stevie...
MOVIES
WEKU

Meghan Stabile, promoter who united jazz and hip-hop, dead at 39

Meghan Stabile, a promoter, presenter and producer whose impassioned advocacy helped spark a resurgence of mainstream interest in jazz, particularly among young artists and audiences of color, died on Sunday, June 12 in Valrico, Fla. She was 39. Bikbaye Inejnema, who served as her counselor over the last three years,...
VALRICO, FL
BET

Famed Producer and Promoter Meghan Stabile Passes Away At 39

Famed producer Meghan Stabile, who was known for bridging Jazz and Hip Hop, has reportedly passed away at 39 due to suicide NPR reports. Her counselor, Bikbaye Inejnema, confirmed with the outlet the cause of death who spoke on behalf of Maureen Stabile, Stabile’s maternal grandmother. "She knows she...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Listen to Eminem and CeeLo Green’s New Song “The King and I” From ‘Elvis’ Biopic Soundtrack

The upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic includes an original song from Eminem featuring CeeLo Green. In the lead-up to the arrival of the film, which hits theaters on June 24, we’ve gotten another preview of the soundtrack album. Em is joined by the Goodie Mob member for “The King and I,”​​​​​ a song that channels the vibe of some of Elvis’ more dance-oriented records.
MUSIC
SFGate

Foo Fighters Announce Performers for Taylor Hawkins London Tribute Concert: Queen, Chrissie Hynde, Josh Homme, More

Performers include a mix of the late drummer’s friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass and Mark Ronson are on the bill, with comedian Dave Chappelle billed as a special guest.
MUSIC
BBC

Glastonbury: Sir Lenny Henry discusses festival diversity

Sir Lenny Henry has said it is "interesting" to see the apparent lack of black people in the audience at Glastonbury Festival. The actor and comedian, 63, said he was also "surprised" by the lack of diverse faces at other UK festivals. He made the comments while in conversation with...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
Guitar World Magazine

The guitarist on Top Gun: Maverick’s soundtrack has been revealed

Lexii Lynn Frazier – prolific session player and PRS endorsee – recorded her guitar parts for the box office-breaking film remotely at the height of the lockdown in 2020. After it was released on May 27, Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick had cinema-goers raving, but six-string-savvy film buffs were also wondering who was smashing those sweet electric guitar licks.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Valee joins MVW for a subtle bop

Valee’s career may have cooled off a bit since his red-hot 2017–2018 run, but he’s still as smooth as ever. He proves as much on “Oscar,” the new single from contemporary classical composer turned hip-hop producer Michael Vincent Waller (MVW), floating over a melodic trap beat that’s sparse and simple but evocative nonetheless (Waller at one point studied with American minimalism pioneer La Monte Young).
MUSIC
SFGate

Terence Blanchard on His Jazzy Twist to the ‘Father of the Bride’ Score

For Gaz Alazraki’s remake of “Father of the Bride,” now streaming on HBO Max, the beloved classic about a daughter’s impending wedding day was reimagined with some twists — it moved from Connecticut to Miami, and from a white family to a wealthy Cuban-American brood led by Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, parents to Adria Arjona. Diego Boneta portrays the groom, a lawyer from a Mexican family.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

From Music Lessons to Grammy Awards, Lyle Lovett Appreciates His Good Creative Fortunes

Lyle Lovett remembers the kindness of his early music teachers. Songs entered his life especially early; truly, he can’t remember a day without them. He’d watch television shows growing up in Houston, Texas that hosted performers, and dancers. Lovett had his own record player and records, listening to them even before he was school-aged. He sang in church. In second grade, his mother asked if he’d like guitar lessons and he said yes without a thought. That’s when he met Charles Woods, his guitar teacher, who never made him feel bad if he didn’t practice on a given week, who let him learn the songs he liked and essentially create his own curriculum—the Beatles, the Monkeys, Buck Owens, Hank Williams. He learned the C chord and the G chord. He struggled with F and barre chords. He read music and played duets in class with Woods. It’s the kind of foundation that makes for a long love affair with the art form and can even, if one is lucky, create a career. Today, the well-accomplished, award-winning Lovett, who has been playing for decades now, is headed out on tour and is celebrating his latest LP release, 12th of June, which dropped in May.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

The Last Bohemians: Award-winning podcast returns with guests including Linda Ramone, Angelyne, and Gloria Hendry

The Last Bohemians will return next month with eight new episodes featuring guests including punk-rock widow Linda Ramone and feminist surrealist Penny Slinger. The critically acclaimed podcast – created and hosted by journalist Kate Hutchinson – features interviews with “maverick women and controversial outsiders in arts and culture”. Since its launch in 2019,The Last Bohemians has featured as the Podcast of the Week in publications including The Guardian, The Financial Times, and on BBC Radio 4. The forthcoming episodes – supported by Audio-Technica – were recorded in Los Angeles and profile women including French fashion figure Michéle Lamy, former Bond...
ENTERTAINMENT

