Darren Criss' favorite night of the year has arrived. It's the Tony Awards. "I'll never shut up about the Tonys. I love the Tonys," he says.Criss will not only be watching the Tonys on Sunday, he'll also be working. He's co-host with Julianne Hough of a one-hour pre-Tony celebration at Radio City Music Hall, and he's even written an original song about the show that he'll perform, revealing "a bit of my nerdy proclivities."Criss and Hough will be handing out creative arts Tonys on Paramount+ and then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS...

