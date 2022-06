NOTE - Information below provided by Linda Lott. It's Juneteenth Time at Willie Washington Park!!! Come on out on Friday, June 17th at 7PM and enjoy hotdogs, drinks, family, friends and more. On Saturday, June 18th, we will celebrate freedom, enjoy visiting and let the kids cool off. A meal, by donation, will be served starting at 2PM. There will also be a dance starting at 9PM.

