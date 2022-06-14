Bears RT Teven Jenkins still with second-team offense as minicamp begins

The Chicago Bears are doing everything they can to find the right offensive line combination, as protecting quarterback Justin Fields is of utmost concern.

That’s resulted in some different combinations throughout the offseason program, including former second-round pick Teven Jenkins working at right tackle with the second team offense during the final week of organized team activities.

While head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters not to read too much into it, it’s also worth noting that Jenkins remained with the second-team offense when the Bears kicked off mandatory minicamp.

Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones, who worked at left tackle with the starters during the final week of OTAs, was back with the first team at the start of minicamp. Larry Borom worked at right tackle with the starters.

Here’s what the starting offensive line looked like on Tuesday:

LT Braxton Jones

LG Cody Whitehair

C Lucas Patrick

RG Sam Mustipher

RT Larry Borom

Eberflus explained that the alignment with Jones at left tackle and Borom at right tackle will continue through the entirety of minicamp. Then the coaches will determine whether to go back to Jenkins with the starters.

Eberflus noted that “all combinations are open” along the offensive line in response to a question about Jenkins or Borom potentially moving to right guard. Following an injury to Dakota Dozier, who was competing with Sam Mustipher at right guard, that seems a good possibility more than ever.