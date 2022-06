SAN JOSE - California has been struggling with water waste for some time. Across the state, new water meters are being implemented to help combat this issue and alleviate the drought season.The results of new laws enacted several years ago and efforts to combat water waste are being seen now, and a push to install more smart water meters is taking shape across the Bay Area.The drought monitor index in mid-June shows the entire Bay Area is in the midst of a severe drought. Water districts are getting more approvals to replace analog antiquated meters and bring in the new...

