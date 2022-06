An apartment complex proposed to be located on Highway 80 sparked controversy at a Monday Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission meeting. The complex, a 96-unit building proposed to be located at 901 East Highway 80, aims to provide low-income housing for Mesquite residents. Residents from Mesquite’s Hillcrest Apartments spoke at the meeting saying a new building would be a good alternative to the current conditions of their housing. Members of a local United Methodist church also spoke in favor of the complex because of the need for low-income housing in the city.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO