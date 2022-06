Ben Lyon is the CoFounder and CEO of Hover Developer Services, the parent company of Stax. Stax is a company which has as its core the mandate to provide a simple way to transfer money, buy airtime, & pay bills in Africa without dialling USSD codes or relying on an internet connection. In this episode of Founders Connect, I ask Ben questions about his background, growing up in the South of the United States of America, moving to Africa and acquiring a global perspective of life, all of which influenced his decision to create a startup that aims at Financial Inclusivity.

